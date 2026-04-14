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BJP MLA Maithili Thakur On Bihar CM Face Politics #Shorts


2026-04-14 03:14:04
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Amid suspense over Bihar's next Chief Minister, BJP MLA Maithili Thakur said clarity will emerge soon. Praising Nitish Kumar as 'Vikas Purush,' she credited him for Bihar's progress and stability, intensifying political buzz around the leadership decision.

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AsiaNet News

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