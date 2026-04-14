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Bihar Politics: Samrat Choudhary Named BJP Legislative Leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan


2026-04-14 03:14:04
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In a key political development in Patna, Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that Samrat Choudhary has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar. The decision signals strong unity within Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of crucial political battles in the state.

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AsiaNet News

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