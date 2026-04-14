Dhurandhar Franchise Crosses Rs 3000 Crore, Sets Historic Box Office Record

Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise continues its unstoppable run as the Ranveer Singh-led duology crosses an unprecedented Rs 3000 crore mark, setting a new benchmark in Indian cinema history

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar universe has achieved a landmark moment, with both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge collectively surpassing Rs 3000 crore worldwide. Led by Ranveer Singh, the franchise has redefined box office success, becoming the first Indian film series to reach this extraordinary figure. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the sequel has benefited from a relatively competition-free run so far, strengthening its record-breaking momentum.

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh reprises his layered dual role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who fully transforms into the feared Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as“Sher-e-Baloch.” After eliminating Rehman Dakait in the first film, Hamza is now deeply embedded in Karachi's underworld.

The narrative dives into his origins, showing how Ajay Sanyal, played by R. Madhavan, recruits him for a dangerous mission targeting terror financing networks. The film intensifies into a psychological battle as Hamza takes on a powerful mastermind, blurring the lines between duty and identity.

The sequel retains much of its strong ensemble. Alongside Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt returns as SP Chaudhary Aslam, while Arjun Rampal steps in as the formidable Major Iqbal. Sara Arjun plays Yalina, Hamza's wife, adding emotional depth to the story.

However, the film's dominance faces a new test with the April 16 release of Bhooth Bangla, reuniting Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan-a duo known for delivering major hits. This upcoming clash could determine whether Dhurandhar 2 continues its dream run.

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