Avanashi Polls: AIADMK Fortress Becomes High-Stakes BJP Battleground

The Avanashi Assembly constituency, a Scheduled Caste reserved segment in the Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, is gearing up for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls. The AIADMK fortress, represented by the incumbent MLA P Dhanapal since 2001, has transformed into a high-stakes battleground which now features a Union Minister and a surge of political entrants. This is because the AIADMK ceded this seat to its ally, the BJP, introducing a significant shift in political dynamics ahead of the 2026 polls.

The Key Players

L Murugan, the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, represents the BJP, bringing the weight of central government influence to the campaign. On the opposing side, the DMK has fielded Dr V Kokilamani, a young first-generation doctor from the Arunthathiyar community who resigned from her government medical post to enter politics. Beyond this direct contest, the entry of actor-turned politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) with candidate S Kamali and the presence of V Menaka from the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) have created a multi-cornered fight.

Demographic Dynamics and Campaign Strategies

The political importance of this constituency is further heightened by its demographic makeup. While Avanashi is a reserved seat with a significant Scheduled Caste population, with the Arunthathiyar sub-sect being the most politically influential, the Kongu Vellala Gounders make up roughly 20-25% of the electorate, and the Naidu community and other backward classes account for the remaining 8-10%. The DMK is leveraging this by promoting Dr Kokilamani as a beneficiary of the 3% internal reservation policy introduced by their party, while the BJP highlights L Murugan as the first member of the community to serve as a Union Minister. Meanwhile, TVK is emerging as a significant disruptor with a young contender, Kamali, to attract the young voters.

Constituency's Core Issues

The key issues in the Avanashi constituency centre heavily on water security and bus transport facilities. The people here demand a regular water supply as supplied to corporations. Meanwhile, an effectively operative bus transport facility is required to travel to the interior parts of the constituency.

Electoral History and Future Stakes

In the 2021 election, the AIADMK's P Dhanapal secured a commanding victory with 1,17,284 votes, defeating the DMK-led alliance's Athiyamaan Raju by a massive margin of over 50,000 votes. This followed a strong performance in 2016, where Dhanapal won with 93,366 votes against the DMK's 62,692 votes.

The 2026 election will determine if the AIADMK's legacy can be successfully inherited by the BJP or if the combined pressure of a young professional candidate and a popular celebrity-led party will breach this traditional stronghold. Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)