Japanese Delegation Explores Shipbuilding Opportunities At Kandla Port

A Japanese delegation visited the Kandla region and held discussions with the Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, to explore emerging opportunities in shipbuilding and ship repair activities, marking a renewed push toward expanding maritime cooperation and infrastructure development in the region.

The interaction focused on identifying potential areas of collaboration in the shipbuilding and repair ecosystem at Deendayal Port Authority, which is being positioned as a key maritime hub under India's long-term port-led development strategy. The delegation showed interest in understanding the operational capacity, infrastructural readiness, and future expansion plans of the port-led industrial ecosystem.

Strategic Vision and National Alignment

During the meeting, Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman of DPA Kandla, presented a detailed overview of the upcoming projects at the port. He highlighted that these initiatives are closely aligned with the broader objectives of the National Shipbuilding Mission and the Maritime India Vision, both of which aim to strengthen India's domestic shipbuilding capabilities, reduce dependency on foreign ship repair facilities, and enhance global competitiveness in the maritime sector. He also outlined the strategic importance of Kandla in the western coastal corridor, noting its connectivity advantages, available land parcels, and growing industrial ecosystem that make it suitable for large-scale maritime infrastructure projects.

According to officials, the proposed developments are expected to attract investment, generate employment, and enhance ancillary industries linked to shipbuilding and marine services.

On-Site Assessment and Feasibility

The Japanese delegation also undertook detailed site visits across multiple locations within the port operational area. They were given firsthand exposure to the proposed shipyard sites and surrounding development zones at Kandla and nearby Veera. The visit aimed to assess the physical landscape, logistical connectivity, and feasibility of setting up shipbuilding and repair facilities in the region.

Growing Interest and Future Collaboration

Officials familiar with the development said the engagement reflects growing international interest in India's maritime infrastructure push, particularly as the country seeks to position itself as a global hub for shipbuilding and repair services under the Make in India framework. The collaboration discussions are also seen as part of broader efforts to bring advanced technology, expertise, and investment into India's port-led industrial development model.

The interaction concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing interest in continuing discussions on potential investment opportunities and technical cooperation. Further steps are expected to be explored after detailed feasibility assessments and follow-up consultations between the stakeholders.

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