Damon Albarn Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle, Recalls Her Timeless Voice

As tributes continue to pour in for legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12, global artist Damon Albarn has joined others in remembering the icon whose music touched generations across borders. Asha Bhosle, whose voice shaped Indian cinema for more than eight decades, passed away at the age of 92.

Her last rites were held with state honours on Monday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, where several stars from the worlds of cinema, music and sport gathered to pay their last respects.

'My Gateway to Bollywood'

On Tuesday, Albarn shared an emotional post on Instagram remembering the late singer. Along with a set of old photographs that appeared to be taken at Asha Bhosle's Mumbai residence, the Gorillaz frontman looked back on the admiration he had carried for her for years. In his note, Albarn described her voice as his "gateway" into the world of Bollywood music. He wrote warmly about finally meeting her in Mumbai and being struck by her elegance and presence even at the age of 91. Remembering those encounters with affection, he wrote, "Asha Bhosle was someone I had admired from afar for many years, her voice was my gateway to the marvellous world of Bollywood. I met her twice in Mumbai and was entranced by her grace and poise at the age of 91."

Albarn also shared one special memory that clearly stayed with him the most. Recalling the moment of sitting "cross-legged" while she sang, Albarn said it would remain with him forever. In a deeply personal farewell, he added, "The memory of sitting cross-legged playing R. D. Burman's harmonium while she sang will stay with me forever. I send my deepest condolences to her lovely family. Asha, you had the voice of an angel, we love you."

Fan Reactions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damon Albarn (@damonalbarn) Soon after the post went live, fans flooded the comments section with messages of emotion and admiration. Many called it a beautiful tribute, while others remembered Asha Bhosle as one of the greatest singers of all time.

A Legacy Beyond Borders

Asha Bhosle's influence extended far beyond Hindi film music. Over the years, the singer collaborated with artists across genres and generations, constantly reinventing herself. One of her most unexpected late-career collaborations came with Gorillaz, where her timeless voice met the band's experimental sound on their 2026 album The Mountain. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)