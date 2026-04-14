Sikh Delegation Meets CM Dhami On Baisakhi, Discusses Hemkund Sahib

On the occasion of Baisakhi, a delegation from the Sikh community met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence, extended greetings, and discussed key initiatives, including the proposed ropeway project to Hemkund Sahib aimed at improving pilgrimage accessibility.

The delegation included Narenderjit Singh Bindra, President of the Hemkund Sahib Trust; Surendra Singh Namdhari, Chairman of the Uttarakhand Farmers Commission; and MLA Suresh Gadiya, along with several eminent citizens and social representatives. The delegation honoured the Chief Minister with a traditional saropa and extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Baisakhi. The atmosphere was filled with devotion, harmony, and, reflecting the rich traditions and cultural values of the Sikh community.

Sikh Community Praises Government Initiatives

On this occasion, Narenderjit Singh Bindra praised the efforts of the central and state governments for the welfare, dignity, and protection of the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. He noted that several historic decisions taken by the government have given a renewed identity to the Sikh society.

Key Projects and Recognitions Highlighted

He specifically highlighted the proposed ropeway project to Hemkund Sahib, estimated at around ₹1,740 crore, stating that it would prove to be a milestone for devotees. The project will make the mountainous journey easier, safer, and more convenient, especially benefiting the elderly, women, and Devotees with Disabilities. Bindra described the observance of Veer Bal Diwas as a historic step that effectively conveys the unparalleled sacrifice of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh to the younger generation. He also appreciated the national-level commemoration of the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, calling it a reflection of the country's deep respect for Sikh history and culture. He further mentioned that the initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the sacred Guru Granth Sahib from Kandahar, Afghanistan, was a moment of immense pride for the Sikh community.

CM Dhami Extends Baisakhi Greetings

Welcoming the delegation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his heartfelt Baisakhi greetings and said that Baisakhi is not merely a festival but a symbol of rich cultural traditions, agricultural prosperity, and social unity. Sharing emotional memories from his childhood, he said that the sacred land of Nanakmatta Sahib and the teachings of Gurbani have had a profound influence on his life, inspiring him to follow the path of truth, service, and dedication.

CM Lauds Sikh Community's Role in Nation-Building

He emphasised that the Sikh community has always played a leading role in nation-building--be it in the freedom struggle, defence of the country's borders, or social service--serving as a source of inspiration for all. He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several important and historic decisions have been taken for the respect and convenience of the Sikh community. Through Veer Bal Diwas, the sacrifices of the Sahibzadas have gained national recognition, and the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being honoured across the country.

Uttarakhand's Development on Fast Track

The Chief Minister also referred to the Prime Minister's resolve from Kedarnath Temple that "the third decade will belong to Uttarakhand," stating that this vision is now becoming a reality. Rapid progress is being made in roads, railways, air connectivity, tourism, pilgrimage, and infrastructure development across the state. He said that both the central and state governments are working together to make Uttarakhand a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant state, opening new dimensions of development.

Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor to Boost Growth

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, recently launched by the Prime Minister, is a historic and long-term project for Uttarakhand. It will significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun, giving a major boost to tourism, trade, and investment. He added that the corridor will not only strengthen connectivity but also create new employment opportunities for the youth and accelerate regional development.

Hemkund Sahib Ropeway Project a Priority

Chief Minister Dhami said that the ropeway project to Hemkund Sahib, with an estimated cost of ₹1,700-₹1,800 crore, will be developed using modern technology while ensuring strict adherence to environmental standards. This project will significantly reduce travel time and provide a safe and convenient pilgrimage experience, while also strengthening the local economy and boosting tourism in the region.

Commitment to Pilgrim Safety and Convenience

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the state government is fully committed to the convenience and safety of Sikh pilgrims. Infrastructure along the Hemkund Sahib route is being continuously upgraded, including better roads, healthcare facilities, sanitation, accommodation, and security arrangements. He stated that the government's objective is to ensure that every pilgrim visiting Uttarakhand experiences a safe, comfortable, and spiritually enriching journey. He also shared that whenever he gets the opportunity, he considers it a privilege to visit Gurudwaras and perform seva, which he regards as an important part of his life.

A Vision for a Progressive Uttarakhand

Concluding his address, Chief Minister Dhami once again extended his Baisakhi greetings and said that the festival inspires us to strengthen the spirit of unity, hard work, and service. He expressed confidence that with the combined efforts of the central and state governments, Uttarakhand will continue to progress and establish a distinct identity among the leading states of India. (ANI)

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