IPL 2026: Why CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Struggles With His Form? Explained

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is enduring a poor IPL 2026, scoring just 63 runs in 5 matches. His struggles are linked to vulnerability against spin, a conservative 'tunnel vision' approach, poor strike rotation, and added captaincy pressure.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has again failed to deliver in the ongoing IPL 2026, as he was dismissed for just seven runs in the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 14.

Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't have an ideal start to the ongoing IPL season, registering scores of 6, 28, 7, 15, and 7, aggregating just 63 runs at an average of 12.6 and a strike rate of 105.00 in five matches, a run of low scores that has raised concerns over his form and consistency at the top of the order for the CSK.

Ruturaj's poor form has become a topic of debate in the ongoing IPL season, and the key season behind his struggles appears to be a mix of factors that have affected his rhythm at the top, leading to a noticeable dip in consistency and impact for CSK.

One of the key factors behind Ruturaj Gaikwad's struggling form in the ongoing IPL season is his lack of consistency against quality spin bowling, which has led to repeated dismissals in the middle overs and disrupted his scoring rhythm. In five outings, the CSK skipper was dismissed by spin bowlers three times, including the latest by KKR spinner Ankul Roy.

Ruturaj's struggle against spin has become a major concern for the Chennai Super Kings, as opposition teams continue to target his weakness by deploying potent spin attacks in the middle orders to restrict his scoring rhythm.

Though he has averaged nearly 40 with a strike of 140 against spin in the previous IPL seasons, his current form shows a noticeable dip in timing and shot selection, making him vulnerable to variations in flight, pace, and turn in the ongoing campaign.

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Being the opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad often appeared to carry the mindset of building long innings at the top, but in the process, he has shown 'tunnel vision', becoming overly anchored early on and failing to adapt quickly to changing match situations or aggressive bowling plans.

This was noticed by former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who pointed out that Ruturaj's tendency to remain conservative after getting quick starts and priortize accumulation over acceleration often gets him struck in fixed temperament, allowing the bowlers to control the middle overs and apply sustained pressure on him.

The 'tunnel vision' mindset has appeared to have resulted in Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring opportunities in the middle overs, as he takes time to shift gears, allowing bowlers to regain control and build pressure through tighter lines and attacking fields.

Another key reason behind Gaikwad's struggling form is his inability to rotate the strike effectively or consistently find singles or doubles in the powerplay as well as the middle overs, which has led to increased dot-ball pressure and stalled momentum for the Chennai Super Kings' innings.

The CSK captain has a dot-ball percentage of 38.4%, which has affected his overall strike rate of 105 across five innings of the ongoing IPL season, as opposition bowlers have tightened their scoring areas and forced him into extended periods of inactivity at the crease.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's ineffectiveness in rotating the strike, which led to an increase in the dot ball percentage, has further compounded his struggles by breaking the momentum, allowing bowlers to settle into consistent lengths and apply sustained pressure throughout his innings.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad often received the support of veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, but the latter's absence in the five matches, including the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders, appears to have increased the leadership burden on the CSK skipper, both tactically and emotionally.

Without Dhoni's on-field guidance, Gaikwad has been solely responsible for key decisions, including bowling changes, fielding placements, and momentum shifts, which have added significant pressure to his role as captain. This additional responsibility has, in turn, impacted his batting clarity and contributed to inconsistency in his performance in the IPL 2026.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's struggling form in the ongoing IPL season appears to be technical issues, tactical challenges, and added captaincy pressure, which have disrupted his consistency at the top for Chennai Super Kings.