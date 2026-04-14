Zanai Bhosle Remembers Grandmother Asha Bhosle As 'Partner In Crime'

Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle, shared an emotional post recalling cherished memories with her beloved grandmother, with whom she shared a deep bond. The music legend passed away on April 12 at the age of 92. Zanai took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to post an adorable video of Bhosle singing to her. Along with the video, she wrote a heartfelt message, remembering the singer as her "partner in crime" and best friend.

Zanai's Heartfelt Tribute

In her emotional note, Zanai spoke about waking up to the painful reality of losing the person who meant the world to her. She wrote, "As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my bestfriend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born.

"What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who's going to be waiting for me every day when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with," she added.

Check her full post View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle (@zanaibhosle)

Final Farewell

Asha Bhosle, one of India's most loved voices, passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Many stars, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan attended the funeral. Zanai was seen in tears as family members and close friends stood by her side during the final farewell. (ANI)

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