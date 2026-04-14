IDF Strikes Hezbollah Targets In Aadaysit Marjaayoun After Attacks

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) said it attacked numerous Hezbollah terrorist infrastructures in the village of Aadaysit Marjaayoun in southern Lebanon last night (Monday), after increased activity by Hezbollah was detected in the village in recent times.

Response to Repeated Rocket Fire

Since the war with Iran on February 28, the Hezbollah terrorist organisation has launched approximately 130 rockets from the village towards IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon and towards the State of Israel, in particular towards Kiryat Shmona.

Operation Targets and Results

The IDF attacked many infrastructures in the village with the aim of damaging the establishment and capabilities of the organisation's terrorists in the village. Among the infrastructures attacked were weapons depots, launchers and the local Hezbollah headquarters. The attacks eliminated terrorists from the organisation who promoted numerous terrorist plots against the State of Israel.

IDF on Hezbollah's Use of Civilian Areas

"The Hezbollah terrorist organisation establishes itself in civilian areas and systematically places its terrorist infrastructures in villages, putting Lebanese residents at risk," said the IDF.

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