DMK-Congress Cadres United, Will Win All 28 Seats: Uttam Kumar Reddy

DMK-Congress Alliance Confident

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, declared that the DMK and Congress cadres are working unitedly to secure a win in the polls. Expressing confidence in the alliance, the Minister stated that the DMK government will be back in power for the third time in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy asserted that the Congress would secure victory in all 28 seats it is contesting in Tamil Nadu. "The contest party is contesting the elections on 28 seats in Tamil Nadu, in alliance with the DMK. We are very confident we will win all 28 seats. At the grassroots, the DMK and Congress cadres are working unitedly. I am quite sure the DMK government will be back in power," said Reddy.

Stalin's Campaign in Vellore

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Kolathur, MK Stalin, today conducted a door-to-door campaign in Vellore ahead of the Assembly elections. During his campaign, he was spotted drinking tea at a local shop and interacting with people in the city known as the Fort city of Tamil Nadu.

Vellore Seat Dynamics

The DMK has fielded sitting MLA P Karthikeyan in the Vellore seat, in a rematch against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)'s SRK Appu. In the 2021 elections, Karthikeyan had defeated Appu with a margin of 9,181 votes (5.1 per cent). Votes of the Muslim community will be key as there was a 24.28 per cent Muslim population in Vellore city, according to the 2011 census.

Election Landscape

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

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