Delhi Court Grants 5-Day Remand To Bank Staff In Rs 68 Lakh Fraud

Bank Employees Granted Transit Remand

The Saket court on Tuesday granted 5 days transit remand to Telangana Police of two bank employees arrested in a cyber fraud case.

Both Accused were arrested from Delhi on the instance of two other Accused who are directors in a company. It is alleged that the two accsued duped an elderly woman from Hyderabad of Rs 68 lakh.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (Duty JMFC) Dr Aneeza Bishnoi granted 5 days transit remand of Vaibhav Pal and Vinod Ram to Telangana police. Both accsued were produced before the court after their fresh arrest. They were arrested on April 13.

It was stated by Investigation officer (IO) that cyber police station Hyderabad has registered a case of online fraud on the basis of complaint filed by A. Sucharita aged 74, a retired doctor, under Section(s) 66(C), 66(D) I.T. Act and 111(2)(b), 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) BNS.

"Perusal of record reflects that both accused are prima facie involved in the subject matter FIR," Duty JMFC said in the order.

The court said that it is pertinent to record that the manner and the scale in which the present crime was alleged to be carried out reflect the gravity of the offence, and grounds for transit remand are made out and found justified.

"Therefore, application stands allowed, and transit remand is granted for the accused for 05 days," Duty JMFC ordered on April 14.

Legal Proceedings and Court Directions

An application was moved by Insp. K. Prasad Rao of Telangana police is seeking transit remand of both accused to Hyderabad for 05 days.

Delhi court directed the IO to produce the accused persons before the Learned Court of Addl. CJM Court, Nampally, Hyderabad, after they reach the destination, and after getting him medically examined.

Advocate Abid Ahmad Md. Saddam Hussain appeared for both Accused. They moved an application for transit bail, an application for supply of documents, an FIR, a grounds of arrest memo and a remand paper have been filed on behalf of both accused.

Details of the Alleged Fraud

It is alleged by the complainant in the FIR that while surfing social media, she came across an advertisement containing a video of a union minister who was explaining that shares can be bought at lower prices and can be sold at higher prices.

She alleged that thereafter she received a call from a person who allegedly duped her by inducement to invest. She alleged that she invested more than 68 lakhs. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)