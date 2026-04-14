TMC Slams BJP Over I-PAC Arrest, Vows To 'Shatter' Poll Records

TMC Accuses BJP of 'Threat Tactics'

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of "using agencies to threaten" over the arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC. Speaking at the internal meeting with party workers, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, "BJP is using agencies to threaten us, but these things will make us stronger."

Furthermore, Banerjee claimed that the BJP will face another defeat, affirming that the TMC vote share will "shatter all records" in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls. "Despite doing everything, the BJP has realised they are not winning Bengal. The same things happened in 2021. I am putting this on record, TMC's vote share will shatter all records and cross the 2021 tally," he said.

Banerjee hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged deletion of genuine voters from the SIR of electoral rolls, and said, "Gujarat's goon is threatening Bengalis." "Amit Shah is threatening that on the 23rd (day of polling) will send them back to their houses. Gujarat's goons are threatening Bengalis. We didn't bow down to the British; who are these Bohiragotos? Whose names have been cut, we will ensure all names are added," Banerjee said.

Details of I-PAC Co-founder's Arrest

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court sent Indian PAC Consulting Pvt. Ltd. director Vinesh Chandel to 10 days' Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged coal pilferage case.

Chandel was produced before the court late at night, with proceedings continuing into the early hours of April 14, after which the court granted ED custody, his legal team said. Chandel was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement's Headquarters Investigation Unit in Delhi on April 13 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

He is the founder, director and a 33 per cent shareholder of Indian PAC Consulting Pvt. Ltd. The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Delhi Police. According to the agency, the probe has so far revealed multiple instances of alleged financial irregularities and different modes of money laundering involving the company. (ANI)

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