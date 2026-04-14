India, Germany Deepen Strategic Ties In High-Level Berlin Talks

Deep Dive into Strategic Partnership

Strengthening the "new strategic phase" of Indo-German relations, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held high-level consultations with Germany's top policy experts and government officials on Tuesday. Arriving in Berlin following a two-day visit to Paris, Misri's presence at the Korber-Stiftung (Korber Foundation) highlighted India's growing role as a stabilising force in an increasingly volatile global order.

"State Secretary in the Foreign Ministry @VikramMisri met with representatives of think tanks and the foreign policy community at the @KoerberStiftung. The exchange covered key areas of the strategic partnership between India and Germany, including trade, security and defense, digital governance, as well as the role of India, Germany and European Union in the changing world order. Geopolitical developments with impacts on energy, food, and economic security were also discussed," Embassy of India in Berlin posted on X.

The visit comes at a critical juncture, following the January 2026 visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to India and a deepening energy crisis fueled by the ongoing Strait of Hormuz blockade. The discussions in Berlin were not merely diplomatic formalities but a deep dive into the practical pillars of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri interacted with think-tanks and foreign policy community at @KoerberStiftung. The exchange covered key areas of India and Germany Strategic Partnership including trade, security and defence, Digital Governance and role of India, Germany and European Union in evolving global order. Geopolitical developments impacting energy, food and economic security were also discussed," Embassy of India in Berlin posted on X.

Exploring Key Cooperation Pillars

Defence and Industrial Cooperation

Building on the 2026 Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, the talks explored co-development and co-production of military hardware, signaling a move toward long-term industry partnerships.

Digital Dialogue and AI Ethics

Both sides reviewed the Indo-German Digital Dialogue work plan for 2026-27, focusing on AI ethics, semiconductor supply chain security, and data sovereignty.

Energy, Food, and Economic Security

With global markets reeling from West Asia tensions, the Foreign Secretary discussed collaborative measures to safeguard energy, food, and economic security--areas where the India-EU Free Trade Agreement is expected to play a pivotal role.

India's Vision for a Multipolar World

The exchange at the Korber Foundation provided a platform for Misri to articulate India's vision for a "multipolar world" and the central role Germany and the European Union must play in it.

Geopolitical Context and Future Engagements

The Foreign Secretary's European tour occurs against a backdrop of significant geopolitical shifts: With US President Donald Trump initiating a blockade on Iranian oil supplies, India and Germany are fast-tracking green hydrogen and renewable energy initiatives under their Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP).

Discussions touched upon the fallout of the failed peace talks in Pakistan, which have led to escalating hostilities between the US and Iran.

Foreign Secretary Misri will co-chair the formal India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations alongside State Secretary Geza Andreas von Geyr on Wednesday, aiming to finalise the 2026 roadmap for technology and people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)

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