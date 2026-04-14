IPL 2027 Set For Australian Debut? Report Say Talks Are On For Historic Trade As Big Bash League Keen To Come To Chennai

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a major development in world cricket, the iconic Adelaide Oval in Australia has dished out a proposal to host a regular season Indian Premier League (IPL) match early March next year. The idea is a brainchild of Adelaide Oval chairman Jamie Briggs and South Australia Cricket Association (SACA) chairman Will Rayner, as it was discussed with several key stakeholders recently. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to be notified about the conversation.

According to a SEN Cricket report, the plan to host an IPL match in 2027 in Australia could be used as a part of a trade with the Big Bash League (BBL ) keen to travel to Chennai and play a game. The Adelaide Oval is already touted to host the T20 World Cup final in 2028.

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Regraded as the world's richest franchise league, an IPL match in Australia could also be used as a means of tourism. With a sizeable Indian community in Australia, an IPL match would sell out in minutes and bring millions of eyeballs to the city of Adelaide. The city has already used LIV Golf and the Australian Football League's (AFL) Gather Round as means of tourism.

The officials at Adelaide Oval believe that March would be best time to host a cricket match as far as climate in Australia is concerned. The AFL usually commences at the start of March and could be easily converted into a cricketing arena in 48 hours, thus paving the way for an IPL game.

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Among others who have been notified about the idea are South Australian premier Peter Malinauskas, federal trade's Don Farrell and Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird. Tourism South Australia has also given their approval. Cricket Australia chief Todd Greendberg was also notified about the proposal during Sheffield Shield Final.

The report also stated that Briggs has confirmed interest of bringing an IPL game to Australia. The BBL clubs have also expressed their interest in traveling to Chennai. However, a BCCI interest is yet to come.

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If everything goes according to the plan, this will be the fifth time IPL will go overseas. The first time IPL went outside India was in 2009 before another spell in 2014.

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