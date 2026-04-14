'Treated Like An Intern': US Fellow In Mumbai Seeks Advice On Workplace Boundaries In Viral Reddit Post

MENAFN - Live Mint) A US -based academic currently on a year-long fellowship in Mumbai has sparked discussion on workplace norms after alleging that she is being subjected to expectations typically reserved for junior staff, despite holding a senior position.

In a detailed post on Reddit, the visiting fellow - who said her role is fully funded by a US organisation - outlined concerns about what she described as a mismatch between her formal agreement and the expectations imposed by the host institution in India.

Mismatch Between Agreement And Expectations

According to the post, the academic's memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian think tank clearly defines a limited role. She stated that she is required to be physically present only three days a week, with the host organisation expected to provide logistical support such as workspace and research connections.

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However, she claimed that, in practice, these terms are not being honoured.

“The agreement specifies a support role for the organisation, but the day-to-day expectations appear far more rigid,” the post suggested, indicating a divergence between contractual obligations and workplace implementation.

Allegations Of 'Intern-Level' Treatment

The fellow further alleged that the head of the organisation has imposed rules that she considers disproportionate for her level of experience. These reportedly include adhering to strict office hours, reporting absences to HR, and following schedules similar to interns or entry-level employees.

Highlighting the disparity, she noted that she is in her 40s, while many of the interns she is being compared to are in their early 20s.

This perceived“infantilisation,” as she described it, forms the core of her grievance - not just the workload, but the framing of her role within the organisational hierarchy.

Concerns Around Consistency And Health

The post also raised questions about consistency in workplace policies. The academic claimed that other employees of similar age and experience are allowed hybrid work arrangements, while she is expected to adhere to a more rigid schedule.

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She added that personal health considerations further complicate the situation. Citing chronic health issues aggravated by stress and pollution, she said maintaining a 40-hour workweek, combined with commuting in Mumbai, has become“a major problem”.

The issue, therefore, extends beyond professional expectations into concerns around employee well-being and accommodation.

Pattern Or Isolated Case?

Notably, the fellow claimed that two previous participants in similar fellowship roles had encountered comparable challenges, though their shorter tenures may have limited the impact.

If accurate, this raises the possibility of a systemic issue in how such visiting roles are operationalised, rather than an isolated conflict.

Escalation Dilemma

The academic also indicated hesitation around formally escalating the matter. She said she had been advised against raising the issue with the organisation's leadership, but expressed a growing willingness to“set boundaries” despite potential repercussions.

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This reflects a broader dilemma often faced by professionals operating in unfamiliar institutional or cultural environments - balancing contractual rights with local workplace dynamics.

Online Reactions And Broader Debate

The post has since attracted significant engagement on social media, with many users advising formal escalation, documentation of agreements, and clearer communication of boundaries.

A user wrote,“Please bring it up and in writing, let your colleagues in America know this as well. The Indian management style needs to be called out. We Indians are stuck here but try to change it, you could also help.”

Another user wrote,“Welcome to toxic indian environment. Set boundaries otherwise this will become your life.”

The third user suggested to approach the HR,“You need to be authoritative and not bow down to these people. Wait and see what the Director says. Your problem is bigger than working from home, because you are literally not an intern so shouldn't be reporting to HR for attendance. I assume they need to track your sick leave, so keeping HR in the loop for that makes sense. But be clear that you cannot be treated like an intern."

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content shared on social media. Mint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse the views expressed.