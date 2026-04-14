CDB Advances Financial Innovation In Barbados With MSME Financing Reform Initiative

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB/the Bank) is unlocking new pathways to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and advance private sector growth in Barbados with a US$560,000 grant to the government.

The technical assistance project represents a strategic intervention designed to reduce longstanding barriers for MSMEs in accessing finance. Administered by the ministry of energy and business, the initiative promises to create an enabling environment for movable asset-based financing by modernising the country's secured transaction legal and infrastructure system.

“This initiative represents a transformative step in modernising access to finance for Caribbean entrepreneurs,” said Lisa Harding, division chief, private sector division at the Caribbean Development Bank.“ By enabling movable assets to serve as collateral, we are reducing barriers for MSMEs in Barbados and advancing economic resilience through innovation – a key component of our 10-Year Strategic Plan.”

MSMEs account for over 96 percent of formal enterprises in Barbados and are central to job creation, innovation, and economic diversification. Yet a financing gap of more than 77 percent continues to constrain their growth, largely due to high collateral requirements and limited acceptance of non-traditional assets.

The project addresses these structural constraints by introducing a modern, harmonised Secured Transactions and Collateral Registry (STCR), allowing businesses to leverage assets such as equipment, inventory, and receivables to secure financing. By strengthening legal certainty and reducing lending risks, the reform is expected to catalyse the introduction of asset-based lending and other financial products – including supply chain finance, financial leasing, agricultural leasing and warehouse receipt financing – while expanding inclusion for underserved groups, particularly women entrepreneurs.

Research shows that modern collateral registries can increase access to credit, lower borrowing costs, and extend loan maturities – delivering measurable impact for MSMEs and the wider economy. In addition to legislative reform and system development, the project will deliver targeted training for financial institutions, legal professionals, and regulators. It will also strengthen secondary markets through improved asset valuation, and enforcement practises – ensuring sustainability and long-term impact. It is expected to particularly benefit women-owned businesses and enterprises engaged in green and sustainable initiatives.

Financed using Special Funds Resources allocated from the 11th Cycle of the Bank's Special Development Fund (SDF 11), the project aligns with CDB's strategic objectives of building resilient economies, fostering inclusive and sustainable private sector development, and enhancing financial systems across the Caribbean. It also contributes to regional progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), industry, innovation and infrastructure (SDG 9), and reduced inequalities (SDG 10).

By investing in private sector development and competitiveness in Barbados, CDB continues to support its 19 borrowing member countries in building resilient economies, strengthening financial systems, and improving livelihoods across the Caribbean.

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