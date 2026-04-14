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TSX Stays Strong At Noon
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Toronto kept their heads above water midday on Tuesday, with mining and tech shares leading gains, as the potential resumption of U.S.-Iran talks?rekindled hopes for peace in the Middle East, easing investor worries while pressuring the dollar and lifting gold prices.
The TSX Composite Index progressed 81.08 points to march into Tuesday afternoon at 33,960.32.
The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.17 cents at 72.70 cents U.S.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation was among the top gainers, rising 56 cents, or 7.1%, to $8.42. Rival Aya Gold & Silver gained $1.63, or 7%, to $24.96.
Moreover, defense contractor MDA Space rose $3.03, or 7% to its highest level since August 2025, at $46.12.
On the political front, Prime Minister Mark Carney secured a parliamentary majority for his Liberal government on Monday, having won a slate of by-elections,?wins he has said?will help him deal more effectively with the trade war started by U.S. President Donald Trump.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange rocketed 7.57 points to 1,030.25.
By noon EDT, all but three of the 12 TSX subgroups had climbed, led by information technology, up 2.1%, while real-estate acquired 0.9%, and gold shone brighter 0.8%.
The three laggards were energy, sliding 2%, consumer staples, down 0.2%, and utilities, off 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks moved higher on Tuesday following a strong session in which traders shrugged off a breakdown in peace talks between the U.S. and Iran, yet were optimistic that a deal between the two countries was still possible.
The Dow Jones Industrials surged 302.66 points, or 2.2%, to 48,520.91.
The S&P 500 jumped 63.82 points to 6,950.06
The NASDAQ popped 307.27 points, or 1.6%, to 23,525.52.
Technology stocks supported the broader market for another day. Oracle, for example, rose 7%, building on the more than 12% gain it saw in the prior trading day. Nvidia and Palantir Technologies also continued their climb.
Still, shares of some companies came under pressure after the release of fresh earnings results. Wells Fargo posted disappointing numbers, pushing the stock down more than 5%.
JPMorgan Chase reported better-than-expected Q1 figures, but it cut its net interest income guidance. That sent the stock marginally lower.
Wall Street once again proved resilient in the face of increased geopolitical uncertainty. The major averages posted solid gains to start the week even after U.S.-Iran negotiations over the weekend broke down. President Donald Trump also said Monday that,“We've been called by the other side.” He also said:“They'd like to make a deal very badly.”
Also helping sentiment was the release of March's producer price index reading, as the index rose much less than expected on the month.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury inched higher, lowering yields to 4.27% from Monday's 4.29%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices tanked $5.42 to $93.66 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices shone brighter $62.50 to $4,829.90 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in Toronto kept their heads above water midday on Tuesday, with mining and tech shares leading gains, as the potential resumption of U.S.-Iran talks?rekindled hopes for peace in the Middle East, easing investor worries while pressuring the dollar and lifting gold prices.
The TSX Composite Index progressed 81.08 points to march into Tuesday afternoon at 33,960.32.
The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.17 cents at 72.70 cents U.S.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation was among the top gainers, rising 56 cents, or 7.1%, to $8.42. Rival Aya Gold & Silver gained $1.63, or 7%, to $24.96.
Moreover, defense contractor MDA Space rose $3.03, or 7% to its highest level since August 2025, at $46.12.
On the political front, Prime Minister Mark Carney secured a parliamentary majority for his Liberal government on Monday, having won a slate of by-elections,?wins he has said?will help him deal more effectively with the trade war started by U.S. President Donald Trump.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange rocketed 7.57 points to 1,030.25.
By noon EDT, all but three of the 12 TSX subgroups had climbed, led by information technology, up 2.1%, while real-estate acquired 0.9%, and gold shone brighter 0.8%.
The three laggards were energy, sliding 2%, consumer staples, down 0.2%, and utilities, off 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks moved higher on Tuesday following a strong session in which traders shrugged off a breakdown in peace talks between the U.S. and Iran, yet were optimistic that a deal between the two countries was still possible.
The Dow Jones Industrials surged 302.66 points, or 2.2%, to 48,520.91.
The S&P 500 jumped 63.82 points to 6,950.06
The NASDAQ popped 307.27 points, or 1.6%, to 23,525.52.
Technology stocks supported the broader market for another day. Oracle, for example, rose 7%, building on the more than 12% gain it saw in the prior trading day. Nvidia and Palantir Technologies also continued their climb.
Still, shares of some companies came under pressure after the release of fresh earnings results. Wells Fargo posted disappointing numbers, pushing the stock down more than 5%.
JPMorgan Chase reported better-than-expected Q1 figures, but it cut its net interest income guidance. That sent the stock marginally lower.
Wall Street once again proved resilient in the face of increased geopolitical uncertainty. The major averages posted solid gains to start the week even after U.S.-Iran negotiations over the weekend broke down. President Donald Trump also said Monday that,“We've been called by the other side.” He also said:“They'd like to make a deal very badly.”
Also helping sentiment was the release of March's producer price index reading, as the index rose much less than expected on the month.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury inched higher, lowering yields to 4.27% from Monday's 4.29%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices tanked $5.42 to $93.66 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices shone brighter $62.50 to $4,829.90 U.S. an ounce.
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