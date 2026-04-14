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Germany, Ukraine Declare Strategic Partnership

Germany, Ukraine Declare Strategic Partnership


2026-04-14 03:09:05
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Germany and Ukraine said on Tuesday they agreed to upgrade bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, pledging closer cooperation in security, defense, and economic recovery, AzerNEWS reports.

Berlin will expand cooperation in defense, including air defense and drones, while supporting Ukraine's EU membership bid. Germany is set to provide up to €233 million in new development funding, alongside efforts to support reconstruction and economic recovery.

The two countries said they are "united in countering the Russian aggression" and will work toward a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine, underpinned by robust, credible and legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine."

Germany reaffirmed its "unwavering support" for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

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AzerNews

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