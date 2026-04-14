Saar: Israel Seeks 'Normalisation' With Lebanon

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar says Hezbollah is the “problem” between his country and Lebanon, AzerNEWS reports.

Saar claimed before talks between officials from both nations in Washington, DC, later today that Israel is seeking“peace and normalisation” with Lebanon.

“Israel and Lebanon don't have any major disputes between them. The problem is Hezbollah,” Saar said at a news conference.

“The problem for Israel's security is the problem for Lebanon's sovereignty,” the minister said, adding that“the same problem” is Hezbollah.

More than 2,000 people in Lebanon have been killed in Israeli attacks since early March, and more than one million people have been displaced.

Today's meeting – the first such talks since 1993 – will be mediated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and include the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to the US.