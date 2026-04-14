Ukraine Agrees New €4 Billion Cooperation Package With Germany DM Fedorov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on Faceboo by Ukraine's Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“I held talks with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. We agreed on a defense cooperation package worth a total of €4 billion to strengthen air defense, develop long-range capabilities, and jointly produce drones,” Fedorov said.

According to him, three key agreements were signed:

Air defense reinforcement. Germany will finance a contract for several hundred Patriot system missiles, which will significantly strengthen protection of Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. The package also includes the delivery of 36 launchers for the IRIS-T system, strengthening Ukraine's layered air defense.

Deep-strike capabilities. The sides agreed on €300 million in investments to expand deep-strike capabilities, enabling increased production of Ukrainian weapons.

Drone production. Within the Build with Ukraine initiative, joint production of mid-strike drones using artificial intelligence will be launched. The first stage foresees 5,000 drones for Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Fedorov thanked German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius for leadership and consistent support, calling the cooperation“win-win” and beneficial for both Ukraine's defense and European security.

Earlier, Mykhailo Fedorov held a working meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, together with his team, during which they discussed international military assistance, potential cooperation between the defense industries, and the development of data sharing.

“Germany is one of Ukraine's key partners in the field of security and defense. We highly value this systematic and large-scale support,” the minister said.

“€11.5 billion for Ukraine in 2026 is almost 35% of all international military assistance to our country. This is a powerful signal and a significant contribution to our shared security,” Fedorov emphasized.

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In addition, the minister expressed gratitude for the leadership and personal engagement of Pistorius.

“We value our partners' investments in air defense, in particular the delivery of PAC-3 missile interceptors in February, which is critical for protecting Ukrainian cities, as well as funding for drone assault units and the supply of long-range artillery ammunition,” he stressed.

Fedorov said the sides also discussed the potential for cooperation between their defense industries and the development of data exchange. In particular, Ukraine is ready to share its unique experience of modern warfare.

“Let's continue building a win-win partnership and strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities together with our allies,” the Ukrainian Defense Minister concluded.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's weapons production capacity is currently about twice as large as what the state is able to utilize.