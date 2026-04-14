Ukraine And Several Third Countries Join Renewed EU Sanctions Against Russia
The first package of sanctions extended for six months, which the countries have now joined, concerns actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine as of March 14, 2026.
The list includes 132 individuals and 77 entities.
Countries that joined the sanctions include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, and Ukraine. The statement notes that the respective governments will ensure their national policies align with the EU Council decision.
Another sanctions package from March 16, 2026, in response to Russia's“destabilizing activities,” added four individuals to the list. The same group of countries also joined this measure.
On the same date, the EU Council adopted a decision on restrictive measures related to cyberattacks threatening the EU or its member states. Two individuals and three entities were added to the sanctions list, and the above countries again aligned themselves with the decision.Read also: Zelensky suggests Russia sought looser oil sanctions to sell Lukoil assets in Europe
As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions on five Russian cultural figures who justify Russia's aggression and are linked to the country's participation in the 61st Venice Biennale.
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