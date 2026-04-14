Zelensky To Address EU Leaders At Informal Summit On April 23

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The text of the invitation has been published on the European Council' website, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“I would like to invite you to our informal meeting of heads of state and government on April 23 and 24. President Christodoulides will host us on this occasion in Nicosia and Ayia Napa. On April 24, following our meeting of the 27, we will also meet with key regional partners to discuss the situation in the Middle East,” Costa wrote.

He added that discussions will begin over dinner on April 23, when leaders“will hear from President Zelensky regarding Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.”

Overall, the informal European Council meeting will focus on two aspects: the complex geopolitical situation and Europe's response to it, as well as political guidance on work toward the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028–2034, to lay the groundwork for an agreement by the end of this year.

The conflict in Iran and the Middle East will also be discussed, which, according to Costa, poses serious challenges for the European Union.

“First, we must discuss our response to this rapidly evolving situation. This includes Europe's contribution to de-escalation and peace in the region, as well as to freedom of navigation. Furthermore, the consequences of high fossil fuel prices are already being felt in the daily lives of our citizens and companies. Given the potential further negative economic consequences of a prolonged conflict, we will discuss the tools at our disposal, building on the decisions adopted at the March European Council meeting and the measures proposed by the European Commission in that context,” the President of the European Council wrote in the invitations.

The EU's readiness to respond to the complex geopolitical and security situation will also be part of this discussion. This may include aspects related to Article 42(7) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU (on collective security), Costa added.

The next Multiannual Financial Framework, which was scheduled for discussion in March but was postponed, will be considered during the working session on the morning of Friday, April 24.

“Since then, it has only become more urgent. We need to have an open discussion on how we can align our ambitions with the appropriate level of funding, particularly regarding the importance of new own resources. At the same time, I would like us to discuss the contribution of the new long-term EU budget to our competitiveness agenda, as it will be the main instrument at our disposal for joint strategic action. We will return to the MFF regularly throughout 2026 to create the conditions for reaching an agreement in a timely manner,” Costa wrote.

Following the meeting of heads of state and government, discussions on current events in the Middle East will continue during an informal working lunch with leaders from the region.

“This will provide an opportunity to exchange views on common challenges, as well as on new opportunities for cooperation,” wrote Costa.

He emphasized that the meeting in Cyprus will take place at a crucial moment for the European Union's agenda:“It will allow us to review the implementation of decisions adopted at the March European Council meeting, particularly in the energy sector; it will provide an opportunity for coordination and further political guidance in light of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and its impact on the European economy; and it will be an important milestone on the path to an agreement on the next Multiannual Financial Framework.”

As reported by Ukrinform, European Council President António Costa arrived today in the United Arab Emirates, where he is beginning a two-day tour of the Persian Gulf region.

Photo: OP