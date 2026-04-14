Missiles, Drones, Weapons Production, And Aid: 10 Agreements Signed By Ukraine And Germany
“During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Berlin, 10 documents were signed at various levels, cementing agreements in many areas,” the statement reads.
Specifically, these documents include:
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A declaration on strategic partnership between Ukraine and Germany, which formalizes the resumption of the format of Ukrainian-German intergovernmental consultations at the level of the President of Ukraine and the Federal Chancellor of Germany after a 22-year hiatus. The format of regular consultations between the ministers of defense and foreign affairs (the 2+2 format) has also been established;
An agreement on cooperation in the field of data, which provides for enhanced interaction between the ministries of defense in the field of technology and the use of data obtained directly in combat conditions to adapt weapons and military equipment. The intention to create a framework for the exchange and use of digital data from the battlefield has been formalized;
A Joint Declaration of Intent on supporting industrial recovery and resilience. This document outlines Germany's intention to provide an initial contribution of 30 million euros to a special assistance program for Ukrainian industry, specifically to strengthen the role of German industrial equipment manufacturers in the modernization and restoration of Ukraine's industrial capacity;
Implementation Agreement No. 2 between the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in implementation of the Agreement on Defense -Industrial Cooperation between the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine dated October 15, 2025, regarding the joint production of Anubis and Seth-X-G unmanned systems. The contract value is 281 million euros;
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also signed two contracts: one with the American company Raytheon for the supply of PAC-2 missiles and one with the German arms manufacturer Diehl Defence for IRIS-T systems;
A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine and the German Federal Ministry of Housing, Urban Development, and Construction;
A Memorandum of Understanding between the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine and the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources of Germany (BGR) regarding joint efforts in the areas of geological exploration for critical minerals, geoscientific research, and the provision of expert opinions to the government and industry stakeholders;
Joint Communiqué on Ukrainian-German Cooperation in the Field of Mineral Resources;
Joint Declaration of Intent on expanding institutional partnership in the field of social policy in light of the Russian Federation's ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine, Ukraine's war-related needs, and the EU's long-term requirements, between the German Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz resulted in new cooperation agreements-a total of ten agreements.
Photo: Office of the President
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