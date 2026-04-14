Missiles, Drones, Weapons Production, And Aid: 10 Agreements Signed By Ukraine And Germany

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz resulted in new cooperation agreements-a total of ten agreements.

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