MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Telegram channel ASTRA reports this, citing the publication KazanFirst, according to Ukrinform.

Sources from KazanFirst said that three people were injured as a result of the explosion at the gunpowder plant in Kazan.

According to the publication, the explosion at the enterprise was of a technological (industrial) nature.

Later, the press service of the head of Tatarstan reported that the cause of the explosion was a pressure relief system. They also stated that two people were injured.

According to regional authorities, a collapse occurred at the plant after the explosion.

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The Kazan Gunpowder Plant is a defense industry enterprise located in the Kirovsky district of Kazan. It produces gunpowder for small arms and artillery. It is included in the list of systemically important enterprises of Russia. It was founded in the 18th century.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's two largest car manufacturers, KamAZ and AvtoVAZ, are currently showing a deep crisis that official rhetoric about the "resilience" of industry can no longer conceal.

Photo: illustrative