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Temporary Road Closure In Karak For Cable Car Construction


2026-04-14 03:07:37
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Karak, April 14 (Petra) -- The Karak Public Works Directorate announced on Tuesday a temporary closure of the road leading to the Al-Marj area in both directions.
The closure is necessary to facilitate ongoing construction work on the Karak cable car project and to ensure the safety of motorists and residents.
The directorate urged drivers to use alternative routes and adhere to all traffic signs and guidance until the work is completed and the road is reopened to traffic.

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Jordan News Agency

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