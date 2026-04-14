Umm El-Jimal Ancient Site Illuminated For Jordanian Flag Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, April 14 (Petra) -- The Umm el-Jimal Municipality marked the national "Our Flag is High" campaign on Tuesday by illuminating its world-renowned archaeological site and the historic Umm el-Jimal Gate with the colors of the Jordanian flag.The municipality stated in a statement that its teams have begun installing flags on high masts, along roadsides, in public squares, and across all municipal buildings and facilities to celebrate the upcoming National Flag Day.Mohammad Abu Ulaim, head of the Umm el-Jimal municipal committee, said the Jordanian flag represents a story of pride and serves as a symbol of state sovereignty and citizen dignity. He added that the banner remains a testament to the wisdom of the Hashemite leadership and the unity of the Jordanian people.Abu Ulaim noted that this national occasion allows Jordanians to recall the sacrifices made by previous generations to keep the flag flying high. He emphasized that the day serves as a collective memory of the nation's heroes and its historical journey.Furthermore, he highlighted that celebrating Flag Day is an opportunity to renew loyalty to His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II. He concluded that honoring the flag is best expressed through sincerity in work and the preservation of the nation's achievements and heritage.