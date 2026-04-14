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"Peter Miller, founder of Condition Nutrition, combat sports nutritionist to 14 world champions across MMA, boxing, Muay Thai and kickboxing"Peter Miller, founder of Condition Nutrition, has supported 14 world champions in the UFC, ONE Championship, Cage Warriors, WBC and Olympic boxing through fight-camp nutrition, weight cuts and hydration management.

When fighters step on the scale at a world title fight, the margin for error is zero. Peter Miller has been in that room more times than most nutritionists will ever be.

Miller is the founder of Condition Nutrition and one of the most experienced fight-week nutrition specialists in professional combat sports. He has supported 14 world champions through full fight camps across MMA, boxing, Muay Thai and kickboxing, with more title fights scheduled in 2026, working with athletes in the UFC, ONE Championship, Professional Fighters League, Cage Warriors, WBC Muay Thai and Olympic boxing.

Originally from Liverpool, he now works out of Bangkok. His reputation was built quietly, camp by camp, on a single promise: fighters make weight safely and walk into the ring ready to perform.

In MMA, his clients include Joshua Pacio, the three-time ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion, and UFC welterweight Jack Della Maddalena. Jordan Vucenic won the Cage Warriors Featherweight World Title with Condition Nutrition's support, and Kennedy Freeman secured a UFC contract off the back of the same preparation.

In boxing, Miller worked with WBA World Champion Nina Hughes before her title fight in Dubai. He has also supported Abner Teixeira, the Olympic boxing gold medallist, through international competition.

His Muay Thai and kickboxing roster runs deep. Jonathan Haggerty, ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion. Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion. Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion. Nabil Anane, ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion, who Miller has taken through eight consecutive fight camps. Smilla Sundell, former ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion, across three title fights. WBC champions Liam Harrison, Nathan Bendon, Shannon Gardiner and Zoe Putorak round out a client list that spans three continents.

Most nutritionists hand fighters a plan and step back. Miller cooks. He is a qualified chef as well as a performance nutritionist, which means the food athletes are asked to eat during a fight camp is food they can realistically prepare and actually want to eat. That practical gap, between what the science says and what a fighter under pressure will actually do, is where most nutrition plans fall apart. It is where Condition Nutrition does its best work.

His academic background backs up everything he does in practice. Miller holds a Master's Degree in Sports and Exercise Science from the University of Chester, a BA in Sports and Exercise Science from Edge Hill University and an ISSN Diploma in Sports Nutrition from Middlesex University. His research is published and indexed on PubMed. His 2016 paper on sodium bicarbonate and repeated sprint ability appeared in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, co-authored with researchers from Edge Hill University and the University of Adelaide.

The full paper is at nih/26815179.

The South China Morning Post has described him as ONE Championship's leading fight-week nutritionist. His work has also been covered by the Bangkok Post and Sportskeeda.

"Fight week is where small mistakes have the biggest consequences," said Peter Miller, founder of Condition Nutrition. "Across MMA, boxing, Muay Thai and kickboxing, the fundamentals are the same. Make weight safely. Stay fuelled through training. Rehydrate properly after the scales. Getting those details right at world-title level, in any discipline, is what Condition Nutrition is built around."

Condition Nutrition works with fighters at every level, from first-time competitors preparing for their debut to world champions defending titles on the global stage.

About Condition Nutrition

Condition Nutrition is a combat sports nutrition company founded by Peter Miller. Miller holds a Master's Degree in Sports and Exercise Science from the University of Chester, an ISSN Diploma in Sports Nutrition from Middlesex University and professional culinary qualifications. He has supported 14 world champions across MMA, boxing, Muay Thai and kickboxing, working with athletes in the UFC, ONE Championship, Professional Fighters League, Cage Warriors, WBC Muay Thai and Olympic boxing, with more title fights scheduled in 2026. Condition Nutrition works with fighters at every level, from first-time competitors to world champions, and operates from Bangkok, Thailand and the UK.