HOYEAH Unveils New WPC Great Wall Panel, A New Eco-Friendly Choice For Walls & Fences

With 15 years of deep cultivation in wood plastic composite materials, HOYEAH (Guangzhou Hoyeah Composite Material Co., Ltd.) grandly launches a new generation of WPC Great Wall Panel series, breaking the limitations of traditional wall and fence building materials. With excellent environmental protection, weather resistance and three-dimensional effect, it provides high-quality green building material solutions for outdoor wall decoration, courtyard fences, garden enclosures and other scenarios, further expanding the brand's application landscape of outdoor WPC products.

The newly launched WPC Great Wall Panel abandons the shortcomings of traditional wooden and iron building materials, made of high-density WPC with patented co-extrusion technology. It combines three-dimensional Great Wall texture with robust performance, featuring core advantages of fade resistance, crack resistance, corrosion protection, moisture and mildew resistance, and maintenance-free. It is resistant to sun and rain, with a service life far longer than traditional building materials. The product is suitable for diverse scenarios such as outdoor wall renovation, courtyard fence construction, commercial enclosure decoration and garden landscape modeling, with easy installation and strong plasticity. It not only enhances spatial texture but also ensures practicality, fully complying with international environmental protection standards, formaldehyde-free and pollution-free, green and safe.

Relying on a mature production and R&D system, HOYEAH WPC Great Wall Panel enjoys stable production capacity, capable of undertaking large-volume orders and customized demands, supporting customization of size, color and specification. It serves various customer groups including cross-border e-commerce sellers, overseas wholesalers, landscape projects and decoration companies. At present, HOYEAH WPC series products have been exported to more than 30 countries and regions worldwide, becoming a preferred brand for overseas outdoor building materials procurement with excellent quality and cost-effectiveness, gaining high market recognition.

About HOYEAH

HOYEAH is a professional manufacturer focusing on high-end eco-friendly WPC, with 15 years of production and R&D accumulation. It specializes in R&D, production and sales of full-category WPC products, including WPC Great Wall Panel, WPC profiles and other products, providing one-stop customized building material solutions, and promoting the upgrading of global green buildings and outdoor landscapes with the concept of sustainable innovation.

Call to Action

For more details about the new generation WPC Great Wall Panel or customized exclusive building material solutions, please visit HOYEAH's official website:, or leave a message via the official website for consultation.