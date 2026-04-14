Case Study On Wastewater Reuse Application At Shougang Steel Plant, Beijing
Key electrical and analytical equipment deployed in the wastewater collection and reuse system includes high-voltage switchgear and online water quality analyzers.
Procured Equipment:
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- CSBG-2066 External clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter
- SULN-200 Ultrasonic open-channel flowmeter
- CODG-3000 Online chemical oxygen demand (COD) analyzer
- NHNG-3010 Online ammonia nitrogen analyzer
- pHG-2081Pro Online pH meter
- BQ-OIW Online oil-in-water analyzer
- DDG-2080Pro Online conductivity meter
- TBG-2088S Online turbidity meter
The supplied equipment complies with requirements for safe, reliable, and continuous operation. The supplier assumes full responsibility for the design, manufacturing, testing, and delivery of the equipment. Additionally, qualified technical personnel will be dispatched to the site to commission the instruments and analyzers, ensuring compliance with all user-specified interface signal requirements and external interlock configurations.
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