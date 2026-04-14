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Case Study On Wastewater Reuse Application At Shougang Steel Plant, Beijing


2026-04-14 03:04:47
(MENAFN- GetNews) This project represents an industrial wastewater treatment and reuse initiative implemented at the Shougang Steel Plant in Beijing. The wastewater treatment facility has an average daily treatment capacity of 13,200 m3/d, with a peak capacity of 14,400 m3/d. Treated effluent is reused to substitute softened water and is recirculated across various plant systems. Concentrated brine streams are fully utilized in sintering mix preparation and blast furnace slag conditioning, thereby achieving zero liquid discharge.

Key electrical and analytical equipment deployed in the wastewater collection and reuse system includes high-voltage switchgear and online water quality analyzers.

Procured Equipment:

  • - CSBG-2066 External clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter
  • - SULN-200 Ultrasonic open-channel flowmeter
  • - CODG-3000 Online chemical oxygen demand (COD) analyzer
  • - NHNG-3010 Online ammonia nitrogen analyzer
  • - pHG-2081Pro Online pH meter
  • - BQ-OIW Online oil-in-water analyzer
  • - DDG-2080Pro Online conductivity meter
  • - TBG-2088S Online turbidity meter



The supplied equipment complies with requirements for safe, reliable, and continuous operation. The supplier assumes full responsibility for the design, manufacturing, testing, and delivery of the equipment. Additionally, qualified technical personnel will be dispatched to the site to commission the instruments and analyzers, ensuring compliance with all user-specified interface signal requirements and external interlock configurations.

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