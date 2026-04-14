Grafted Polyolefins Market 2026 : Emerging Opportunities, Innovation Trends And Forecast 2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The Grafted Polyolefins Market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising demand in automotive, packaging, and construction sectors. These materials enhance compatibility and performance in polymer blends, boosting their industrial value. Leading companies are focusing on innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position and meet evolving application needs.

The Grafted Polyolefins Market is projected to grow from USD 4.71 billion in 2025 to USD 5.98 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The report provides key insights into current grafted polyolefins market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the market landscape. Demand for high-performance compatibilizers and adhesion promoters is driving the growth of the grafted polyolefins market in automotive, packaging, construction, and electrical applications. Automotive lightweighting initiatives are one of the many reasons for growth in this market, as they require strong adhesion of fibers to matrix materials in composite products.

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Another factor contributing to growth in grafted polyolefin sales is the rapid expansion of multilayer and barrier packaging requiring good adhesion between different types of plastic materials. The use of recycled plastic materials is another major factor driving the demand for grafted polyolefins because they improve the performance and mechanical properties of recycled polyolefins. Expanding industrialization and infrastructure development in developing countries and advances in technology related to the use of reactive extrusion are improving the cost-effectiveness of this technology globally, thus enhancing worldwide adoption rates.

“Maleic anhydride grafted PE by type to record the highest CAGR in the grafted polyolefins market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.”

The fastest-growing segment of the grafted polyolefins market is maleic anhydride polyethylene because it provides a good compromise between flexibility, adhesion capability, and versatility in processing. The incorporation of polar groups from the maleic anhydride significantly enhances the compatibility of polyethylene (PE) with polar materials such as metals, glass fibre, polyamides, and ethylene-vinyl alcohol (EVOH). Therefore, it is an excellent adhesion promoter and compatibilizer. The increasing demand for different laminated package types, insulation in power cable/wire applications, composite material components in automotive OEMs, as well as recycled polymer blends, is driving this exponential growth. The high volume of polyethylene consumption throughout the world, cost competitiveness, and ease of reactive extrusion processing will lead to more rapid adoption than any other type of grafted polyolefin resin.

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“Extrusion, by processing technology, to record the highest CAGR in the grafted polyolefins market, in terms of value, from 2025 to 2030.”

Compared to other methods of processing grafted polyolefins (such as grafting via solvent, ball milling, and reaction in solution), extrusion is the preferred method due to its high speed, continuous nature, cost savings, and the ability to control grafted levels and product consistency accurately. Reactive extrusion allows for the uniform grafting of maleic anhydride and other functional (graft) groups on polyolefins as they are being processed; this reduces both the number of steps needed for manufacturing and the overall costs of manufacturing polyolefins with grafts. In addition, reactive extrusion can facilitate high throughput and simple scalability, which is very important for satisfying the rapidly growing demand for grafted polyolefins from automotive, packaging, and recycling applications around the world. Moreover, extrusion provides flexibility in modifying the performance characteristics of grafted polyolefins for specific end-use applications, as well as the ability to incorporate recycled feedstock directly into the manufacturing process, which is in keeping with sustainability initiatives and circular economy principles.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing and largest market for grafted polyolefins during the forecast period.

Due to rapid industrialization, robust manufacturing expansion within the region, and expanding end-use industries in developing nations, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing and largest market for grafted polyolefins. The demand for grafted polyolefins in lightweight composites and interior automotive component applications is primarily being driven by the dominance of Asia Pacific in both global automotive and electric vehicle manufacturing. Grafted polyolefin demand in Asia Pacific will continue to be supported by the rapid growth of flexible, multilayer packaging, along with increasing urbanization and consumption of consumer products. Moreover, Asia Pacific will remain one of the largest producers of plastics in the world; therefore, there will be an increasing need for compatibilizers used in the processing and recycling of plastics. Growth of the market for grafted polyolefins will also be supported by the availability of large polyolefin production capacity, cost-competitive production costs, continuous investment from both global and regional chemical manufacturers, and increasing demand for compatibilizers from the processing and recycling of plastics in Asia Pacific.

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Grafted Polyolefins Companies

Key Players To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some top players: Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.(US), Mitsui Chemicals Asia Pacific, Ltd. (Japan), Arkema (France), Clariant (Switzerland), Borealis AG (Austria), SI Group, Inc. (US), Dow (US), and COACE Chemical Company Limited (China)

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