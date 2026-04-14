Video Streaming Software Market Size, Growth Drivers, Latest Trends, Industry Overview, Leading Players, And Opportunities

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"IBM (US), Brightcove (US), Kaltura (US), Edgio (US), Vimeo (US), Agile Content (Spain), Haivision (Canada), Panopto (US), Enghouse (Canada), Akamai (US), Netgem Group (France), Dailymotion (France), Hive Streaming (Sweden), Blue Billywig (Netherlands)."Video Streaming Software Market by Solutions (Video Analytics, Transcoding & Encoding), Streaming Type (Live Streaming, Video On-Demand Streaming), Mobile Devices, Monetization Model (Subscription-Based, Advertising-Based) - Global Forecast to 2029.

The video streaming software market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period, from USD 13.3 billion by 2024 to USD 29.7 billion by 2029. The increasing demand for online video streaming and the availability of highspeed 5G internet is expected to drive the adoption of video streaming software during the forecast period.

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By connected devices, the other devices segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The other devices include voice-activated devices, home theatres, and in-car entertainment systems. Smart speakers and virtual assistants have streamlined the process of searching for and playing video content, offering hands-free convenience to users. In-car entertainment systems have transformed vehicles into mobile entertainment hubs, enabling passengers to enjoy streaming services during their commutes or road trips. Meanwhile, home theaters provide an immersive viewing experience, prompting streaming platforms to enhance their offerings with high-definition content and surround sound support. As these technologies become more integrated into everyday life, the demand for seamless and accessible video streaming software continues to rise, driving innovation and competition within the market.

By streaming type, the video-on-demand segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Video-on-demand (VOD) streaming has revolutionized how people consume entertainment, becoming a cornerstone of the video streaming software market. With the proliferation of high-speed internet and the widespread adoption of smartphones and smart TVs, VOD platforms have experienced exponential growth. As per a survey by Wyzowl in 2023, 91% of businesses use video as a marketing tool. Major players in the VOD streaming landscape include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max, among others. These platforms offer a vast library of content, ranging from movies and TV shows to documentaries and original programming, catering to diverse audience preferences.

Additionally, the convenience of VOD has spurred the growth of niche streaming services catering to specific interests such as anime, sports, or independent films, further expanding the market's reach. Moreover, technological advancements, including the development of streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast, have made accessing VOD content effortless, contributing to its widespread adoption. As competition intensifies in the streaming landscape, providers invest heavily in original content production and personalized recommendations to enhance user engagement and retention.

By Region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The video streaming software market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate of all the regions due to the increasing enterprise workloads. Asia Pacific includes developed and developing economies, such as China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The demand for online video streaming platforms is higher than in other regions, with Asia Pacific having the highest population. With a high population, the number of available mobile devices also increases, resulting in increased demand for streaming content. There is a vast scope for international and local streaming platform providers as the demand for content genres is diverse. The Asia Pacific region is a mix of developed and developing countries, making the entry of new players into the market quite possible. According to secondary data, the entertainment market in Asia-Pacific is expected to go from $1.23 trillion in 2023 to $1.55 trillion by 2028, with more demand for fast and easy communication, digital fun, and wireless connections.

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Unique Features in the Video Streaming Software Market

Video streaming software is increasingly powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to deliver highly personalized user experiences. These systems analyze viewer behavior, preferences, and watch history to recommend relevant content, improving engagement and retention. AI is also used for automated tagging, metadata generation, and content moderation, making platforms smarter and more efficient.

A key feature of modern video streaming software is seamless accessibility across multiple devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, and desktops. Users can start watching content on one device and continue on another without interruption. This cross-platform compatibility is essential due to the widespread adoption of mobile streaming and connected devices globally.

Cloud deployment is a defining feature, allowing streaming platforms to scale resources dynamically based on demand. This eliminates the need for heavy infrastructure investments and ensures uninterrupted service during peak traffic, such as live events. Cloud-native architectures also support faster deployment, global reach, and cost efficiency.

Video streaming software uses adaptive bitrate technology to automatically adjust video quality based on the user's internet speed. This ensures smooth playback with minimal buffering, even under fluctuating network conditions. With advancements in compression technologies and 5G, platforms now support HD, 4K, and even 8K streaming experiences.

Major Highlights of the Video Streaming Software Market

The video streaming software market is experiencing strong growth due to the surge in digital content consumption worldwide. Increasing internet penetration, rising smartphone usage, and changing consumer preferences toward on-demand entertainment are key factors fueling this expansion. Users now prefer streaming platforms over traditional broadcasting, accelerating market demand.

The rapid rise of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms has significantly transformed the media and entertainment landscape. Companies are increasingly launching their own streaming services to deliver exclusive content directly to consumers, bypassing traditional distribution channels. This shift is intensifying competition and driving continuous innovation in streaming technologies.

Live streaming has become a major growth driver across industries such as gaming, sports, education, and corporate communication. Businesses and creators are leveraging live streaming to connect with audiences in real time, increasing engagement and expanding reach. The demand for low-latency and high-quality live video solutions continues to rise.

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Top Companies in the Video Streaming Software Market

Some of the key players operating in the Video Streaming Software Market are – IBM (US), Brightcove (US), Kaltura (US), Edgio (US), Vimeo (US), Agile Content (Spain), Haivision (Canada), Panopto (US), Enghouse (Canada), Akamai (US), Netgem Group (France), Dailymotion (France), Hive Streaming (Sweden), Blue Billywig (Netherlands), JW Player (US), Wowza (US), Vbrick (US), movingimage (Germany), Vidizmo (US), Kollective Technology (US), Dacast (US), MediaPlatform (US), CONTOUS TECH (US), Zixi (US), VIXY (Netherlands), uStudio (US), Vidyard (Canada), SproutVideo (US), Castr (Canada) and Muvi (US).

IBM

IBM is an American multinational technology company provides a comprehensive suite of cloud solutions, including IBM Cloud, a platform that offers IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. IBM is renowned for its innovations in hybrid cloud solutions and AI, particularly through its IBM Cloud and Watson AI platforms. The acquisition of Red Hat has further strengthened its open-source and hybrid cloud capabilities.

BRIGHTCOVE

Brightcove Inc. is a technology company that operates as a cloud-based video services provider. Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and organizations to communicate with team members more powerfully. Brightcove offers products such as Video Cloud, Enterprise Video Suite, Video Marketing Suite, HTML5 Player, SSAI, Live Streaming, and Zencoder. It provides cloud-based services, development, integration, migration, and re-encoding services. The company serves media, e-commerce platforms, publishers, broadcasters, and enterprises. Brightcove serves diverse industries, including media and entertainment, sports, publishing, retail, e-commerce, education, enterprise, and government. Its platform is versatile and customizable, catering to different verticals' unique needs and requirements. Brightcove enables organizations to monetize their video content through various revenue models, including subscription-based services, pay-per-view, advertising-supported models, and e-commerce integrations. Its platform offers robust monetization tools and analytics to optimize revenue generation.