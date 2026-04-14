BRAF Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Rapid Increment Driven By Innovation By 2036 Delveinsight Abbvie, Xcovery, Sanofi, Neoimmune Tech, Merck Kgaa And Pfizer, Mirati Therapeutics

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The Key BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Companies in the marrket include - AbbVie, Xcovery, Sanofi, NeoImmune Tech, Merck KGaA and Pfizer, Mirati Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, EMD Serono, Incyte Corporation, Eisai Inc., Parexel, and others.

DelveInsight's “BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report:



The BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2022-2036)

In 2022, the total number of incident NSCLC cases across the 7MM was approximately 526,800, with projections indicating a rise throughout the forecast period.

In 2022, the United States recorded approximately 201,200 incident cases of NSCLC.

In 2022, the estimated number of BRAF NSCLC cases in the United States was around 10,000, with projections indicating growth by 2036.

In 2022, Japan had an estimated 2,500 cases of BRAF NSCLC, with expectations of growth by 2036.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of BRAF NSCLC cases, estimated at approximately 2,000 in 2022, with projections indicating growth by 2036.

Key BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Companies: AbbVie, Xcovery, Sanofi, NeoImmune Tech, Merck KGaA and Pfizer, Mirati Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, EMD Serono, Incyte Corporation, Eisai Inc., Parexel, and others

Key BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies: Telisotuzumab Vedotin, Ensartinib (X-396), SAR408701, Hyleukin-7 (NT-I7;Efineptakin Alfa), Avelumab (Bavencio), Sitravatinib, Trastuzumab deruxtecan, DS-1062a, Durvalumab, Sacituzumab Govitecan-hziy (SG), Pembrolizumab, Domvanalimab, ONO-4538, M7824, Retifanlimab, Lenvatinib, and others The BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer market dynamics.

BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

BRAF Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is a subtype of NSCLC characterized by mutations in the BRAF gene, which plays a role in cell growth and division. The most common mutation, BRAF V600E, leads to uncontrolled cancer cell proliferation. This mutation is found in about 1–2% of NSCLC cases, primarily in adenocarcinomas. Patients with BRAF-mutated NSCLC may have distinct clinical features and respond well to targeted therapies like BRAF inhibitors (dabrafenib) and MEK inhibitors (trametinib). Targeted treatments have improved outcomes, offering a personalized approach to managing the disease.

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BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Prevalent Cases of BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology trends @ BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



TAFINLAR: Novartis

ZELBORAF: Genentech

Telisotuzumab Vedotin: AbbVie

Ensartinib (X-396): Xcovery

SAR408701: Sanofi

Hyleukin-7 (NT-I7;Efineptakin Alfa): NeoImmune Tech

Avelumab (Bavencio): Merck KGaA and Pfizer

Sitravatinib: Mirati Therapeutics

Trastuzumab deruxtecan: AstraZeneca

DS-1062a: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

Durvalumab: Parexel

Sacituzumab Govitecan-hziy (SG): Gilead Sciences

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Domvanalimab: Arcus Biosciences, Inc.

ONO-4538: Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

M7824: EMD Serono

Retifanlimab: Incyte Corporation Lenvatinib: Eisai Inc.

To know more about BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers



Premium-price targeted agents with better clinical profile and expansion of therapies in the first-line expected to drive the growth of NSCLC market The development of therapies targeting specific mutations are expected to dominate the upcoming market

BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Barriers

Potential for premium pricing of emerging therapies by showing an edge over current therapies Uptake of potential emerging therapies with better clinical profile, specificity towards mutations occurs in NSCLC and therapies to overcome resistance expected to be fast

Scope of the BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Companies: AbbVie, Xcovery, Sanofi, NeoImmune Tech, Merck KGaA and Pfizer, Mirati Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, EMD Serono, Incyte Corporation, Eisai Inc., Parexel, and others

Key BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies: Telisotuzumab Vedotin, Ensartinib (X-396), SAR408701, Hyleukin-7 (NT-I7;Efineptakin Alfa), Avelumab (Bavencio), Sitravatinib, Trastuzumab deruxtecan, DS-1062a, Durvalumab, Sacituzumab Govitecan-hziy (SG), Pembrolizumab, Domvanalimab, ONO-4538, M7824, Retifanlimab, Lenvatinib, and others

BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer current marketed and BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer emerging therapies

BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Dynamics: BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer market drivers and BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer market share @ BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

4. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

9. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs

11. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers

16. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Barriers

17. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Appendix

18. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.