Technology And The Future Of Humanity: Hu Jiaqi Meets Nobel Laureate Michael Levitt

MENAFN - GetNews) On the morning of March 27, the Humanitas Ark Summit Dialogue was held in Beijing. Mr. Hu Jiaqi, founder and Chairman of Humanitas Ark, engaged in in-depth discussions with Professor Michael Levitt, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry and tenured professor at Stanford University, on a range of academic topics centered on the theme "Technology and the Future of Humanity."

Video Link:

I. Theoretical Framework and Methodological Approach

During the exchange, Chairman Hu Jiaqi first elaborated on the academic theoretical framework he has developed over four decades. He explained that human beings are mortal creatures possessing both rationality and emotion-neither gods nor immortals-and that while human nature can be guided, it cannot be fundamentally changed. Therefore, he takes respect for the laws of human nature as the cornerstone of his research, using the two major issues of ensuring humanity's perpetual survival and achieving universal well-being as his points of departure, thereby constructing a mutually reinforcing and multi-layered methodological system based on three core principles.

Chairman Hu Jiaqi also detailed for the professor and his delegation the "closed-loop logic of perpetual survival" and the "architectural design of an ideal society" he has developed to address the aforementioned issues.

As key academic concepts such as the three principles, the weaknesses of human nature, and the theory of evolutionary imbalance were unfolded, a vibrant intellectual synergy gradually emerged between Professor Levitt and Chairman Hu Jiaqi. Professor Levitt expressed understanding and agreement with many of these views.

Subsequently, Chairman Hu focused on explaining the methodology he employed in his academic research to reach the conclusion that technology could lead to human extinction. He pointed out that whether technology can cause human extinction cannot be falsified, and the sample is unique, but the risk of extinction can be partially validated and assessed. Through the method of "extinction path analysis + defense limit testing," the conclusion that technology could lead to human extinction is reached logically.







II. The Point of Technological Cessation and the Issue of Human Well-being

During the exchange, Professor Levitt showed great interest in Chairman Hu Jiaqi's academic perspectives, and the two sides had an in-depth discussion on the point where technological development should cease and the issue of human well-being.

Leveraging his keen logical thinking, Professor Levitt sketched a map of human evolutionary history, condensing thousands of years of evolution onto a small piece of paper. During the discussion, Chairman Hu Jiaqi proposed that the ideal point for cessation should be set approximately fifty years after the Industrial Revolution. At this stage, humanity, with the industrial technology mastered by then, would have been able to easily solve basic subsistence issues-that is, to ensure sufficient food and clothing-while maintaining a safe distance from the point where technology could cause extinction. He argued that humanity does not need unlimited technological breakthroughs; rather, simply popularizing existing mature and safe technologies across the globe would suffice to achieve universal prosperity and well-being.

Professor Levitt spoke highly of this viewpoint, noting that it reflects both the rationality of a scientist and the depth of a philosopher. In the ensuing discussion, Professor Levitt placed great emphasis on exploring the topic of human well-being and twice asked Chairman Hu Jiaqi for his understanding of well-being and how it can be attained.

Chairman Hu Jiaqi analyzed that well-being is achieved through pursuit. Gaining what one primarily pursues at different stages of life is an important way to attain a sense of well-being. At the same time, well-being also arises from comparison-both vertical comparison with one's own past and horizontal comparison with others. Therefore, he emphasized, shared prosperity is particularly crucial. A society with significant wealth disparity is inevitably one where a minority possesses wealth while the majority lives in poverty. In such a society, a sense of well-being can only be attained by a few, while most people experience it weakly. In Chairman Hu Jiaqi's vision for a future unified society, he posits that only by creating a peaceful, friendly, equitably prosperous, and non-competitive society can universal well-being be ensured.







III. Seeking Common Ground While Preserving Differences, Discussing the Future of Humanity

There is no doubt that Chairman Hu Jiaqi's theoretical framework and methodological approach provide an invaluable reference point for global discussions on technology governance. Meanwhile, Professor Levitt, with the rationality and foresight of a Nobel laureate, helped paint a picture of the future that is both humanistic and logically rigorous.

Great minds seek harmony while respecting differences; humanity needs more visionaries who look to the stars. In this intellectual exchange between Hu Jiaqi and Levitt, we witnessed the convergence of science and humanity, of rationality and compassion. In an era of accelerating technological change, human wisdom is reflected not only in our ability to create technology, but also in our courage and foresight to govern it. As Chairman Hu Jiaqi stated: "The holistic survival of humanity overrides all. Only by setting aside differences and taking the common interests of humanity as our starting point can we achieve the perpetual survival of civilization and universal well-being."