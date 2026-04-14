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IEEMA Launches The 17Th Edition Of ELECRAMA 2027
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 14th, 2026: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) today formally launched the 17th edition of ELECRAMA, the World's Largest Electrical Show. ELECRAMA 2027 will be held from 20th February to 24th February 2027 at India Expo Mart, Greater
Noida, Delhi. The 17th edition is being launched with the theme“Harnessing the power of“I”.
With this theme ELECRAMA is bringing focus to India and its growing global capabilities, IEEMA's role in strengthening the industry, Intelligence driving innovation, Impact created for industry and global partners, Immersive experiences for all stakeholders, Insights through knowledge-led
conferences, international collaboration for a connected world.
The event will spotlight key focus areas including sustainability, innovation, safety, and the rapidly expanding role of artificial intelligence and digitalisation in the energy ecosystem.
Germany will be the Partner Country for this edition, reflecting IEEMA's commitment to fostering global collaboration and learning from leaders in technology and innovation.
Addressing the gathering at the launch event Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, CEA, GOI, said:“I expect the industry to scale quickly, do backward integration and focus on quality that is my ask from all of you and from ELECRAMA.”
Giving an overview of ELECRAMA 2027, Shri Hartek Singh, Chair said,“The upcoming edition will span over 1,10,000 square metres of exhibition space and bring together more than 1,100 exhibitors from across the globe, along with 10 dedicated country pavilions showcasing international excellence. We expect over 5,00,000 visitor footfalls and participation from around 500 international buyers, creating strong global business opportunities. Through the platform, we are targeting over 25,000 B2B meetings, which we estimate will generate business enquiries worth close to USD 25 billion.”
Speaking on the occasion Shri Vikram Gandotra, President said,“ELECRAMA has evolved far beyond a biennial event. Having witnessed its growth year over year to emerge as the largest platform for our sector. We aspire to break all records of ELECRAMA in 2027 and build value and business for our industry.“
ELECRAMA 2027 will be complemented by a series of high-impact co-located events, including the World Utility Summit, Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet, Domestic Buyer-Seller Meet, and the Electraverse Showcase. Together, these initiatives will create a comprehensive ecosystem for dialogue, innovation, and business exchange.
This edition will also feature an enhanced focus on new and renewable energy, digital energy, and energy storage, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions that are shaping the future of the power sector.
ELECRAMA is not just about scale - it is about impact. It is a platform that brings together ideas, partnerships, and opportunities to power the future of the global energy industry.
About IEEMA
Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Founded in 1948, IEEMA has a pan India presence with its corporate office in New Delhi, registered office in Mumbai and regional offices in Kolkata and Bangalore. IEEMA has its State presence in Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Srinagar, Guwahati, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Gujarat and Hyderabad. IEEMA has a membership base of over 1,000 representing a combined turnover of more than $75 Billion exporting over USD 13.5 Billion. The members encompass a complete value chain in power generation, transmission and distribution equipment that ranges from public sector enterprises, multinational companies to small, medium and large companies. The industry provides direct and indirect employment to over 2.2 million persons.
Noida, Delhi. The 17th edition is being launched with the theme“Harnessing the power of“I”.
With this theme ELECRAMA is bringing focus to India and its growing global capabilities, IEEMA's role in strengthening the industry, Intelligence driving innovation, Impact created for industry and global partners, Immersive experiences for all stakeholders, Insights through knowledge-led
conferences, international collaboration for a connected world.
The event will spotlight key focus areas including sustainability, innovation, safety, and the rapidly expanding role of artificial intelligence and digitalisation in the energy ecosystem.
Germany will be the Partner Country for this edition, reflecting IEEMA's commitment to fostering global collaboration and learning from leaders in technology and innovation.
Addressing the gathering at the launch event Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, CEA, GOI, said:“I expect the industry to scale quickly, do backward integration and focus on quality that is my ask from all of you and from ELECRAMA.”
Giving an overview of ELECRAMA 2027, Shri Hartek Singh, Chair said,“The upcoming edition will span over 1,10,000 square metres of exhibition space and bring together more than 1,100 exhibitors from across the globe, along with 10 dedicated country pavilions showcasing international excellence. We expect over 5,00,000 visitor footfalls and participation from around 500 international buyers, creating strong global business opportunities. Through the platform, we are targeting over 25,000 B2B meetings, which we estimate will generate business enquiries worth close to USD 25 billion.”
Speaking on the occasion Shri Vikram Gandotra, President said,“ELECRAMA has evolved far beyond a biennial event. Having witnessed its growth year over year to emerge as the largest platform for our sector. We aspire to break all records of ELECRAMA in 2027 and build value and business for our industry.“
ELECRAMA 2027 will be complemented by a series of high-impact co-located events, including the World Utility Summit, Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet, Domestic Buyer-Seller Meet, and the Electraverse Showcase. Together, these initiatives will create a comprehensive ecosystem for dialogue, innovation, and business exchange.
This edition will also feature an enhanced focus on new and renewable energy, digital energy, and energy storage, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions that are shaping the future of the power sector.
ELECRAMA is not just about scale - it is about impact. It is a platform that brings together ideas, partnerships, and opportunities to power the future of the global energy industry.
About IEEMA
Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Founded in 1948, IEEMA has a pan India presence with its corporate office in New Delhi, registered office in Mumbai and regional offices in Kolkata and Bangalore. IEEMA has its State presence in Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Srinagar, Guwahati, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Gujarat and Hyderabad. IEEMA has a membership base of over 1,000 representing a combined turnover of more than $75 Billion exporting over USD 13.5 Billion. The members encompass a complete value chain in power generation, transmission and distribution equipment that ranges from public sector enterprises, multinational companies to small, medium and large companies. The industry provides direct and indirect employment to over 2.2 million persons.
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