BREAKING: Trump Signals Further Iran Talks In Pakistan 'Over Next Two Days'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

US President Donald Trump has said a second round of talks with Iran could take place in Pakistan“over the next two days”, according to the New York Post.

In a phone interview with the newspaper earlier today, Trump said:“You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there.”

The comments come after a first round of talks over the weekend ended without a deal.

Trump had previously suggested that a second round of direct negotiations would likely be held somewhere in Europe. However, the Post reported he later called back to say it was“more likely” talks would return to Islamabad, praising Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir as“doing a great job”.