Andersen Global Launches Andersen In Pakistan

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Global continues its regional growth in South Asia with the addition of Andersen in Pakistan as the latest member firm to join the global organization.

Following its transition to the Andersen brand, the firm - formerly Saafin Global Consulting - brings a multidisciplinary practice serving clients across industries including manufacturing, energy, financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, real estate, and private equity. Headquartered in Islamabad, Andersen in Pakistan delivers integrated support across taxation, corporate advisory, and human capital services for domestic and international organizations.

“Our service is rooted in ethics, guided by transparency, and proven through a tireless commitment to precision,” said Rashid Ibrahim, managing partner of Andersen in Pakistan.“Adopting the Andersen brand represents an important milestone for our firm. It reflects our commitment to delivering practical, high-quality solutions while strengthening our ability to support clients navigating regulatory, transactional, and organizational complexity in an increasingly global environment.”

“This addition further reinforces our member firm presence in South Asia and supports our continued growth in emerging markets,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“The firm's multidisciplinary capabilities and strong local market insight enhance our ability to deliver integrated services to clients operating in Pakistan and across borders.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

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