Trump Indicates Talks With Iran May Resume In 'Next Two Days'

MENAFN - IANS) New York, April 14 (IANS) US President Donald Trump indicated on Tuesday that talks between the US and Iran may resume in the next couple of days and that discussions were afoot.

Speaking by phone from Washington to a reporter for the New York Post in Islamabad, he said, "You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go."

"It's more likely," he emphasised.

In an earlier phone call with the reporter, Trump said, "Discussions were happening, but, you know, a little bit slow."

He initially told the reporter that a new round of talks could take place in Europe, but called back to hint that it would be in Islamabad.

Trump and his administration often use the New York Post, a tabloid controlled by media baron Rupert Murdoch that is supportive of him, to break news, bypassing more mainstream media.

The war with Iran that began with Israeli bombing to assassinate Iran's leadership, in which the US joined, is in its 45th day.

Iran retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz through with 20 per cent of global fossil fuel travel.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also indicated that talks could resume.

He told reporters that he had talked to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and said, "The indication we have is that it is highly probable that these talks will restart."

Trump ruled himself out of participating in the talks, but did not say who would represent the US.

US Vice-President J.D. Vance represented the US at the marathon weekend talks with Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Reacting to reports that the US had suggested a 20-year moratorium on Iran's nuclear programme, Trump appeared to dismiss any such proposal.

"I've been saying they can't have nuclear weapons, so I don't like the 20 years," he said.

"I don't want them (Iran) to feel like they have a win," Trump said of a moratorium instead of a complete ban on Iran's nuclear proggramme.

However, that may not be Trump's last word as he is known to treat diplomacy as bargaining engagements.

Media reports said that Iran had offered a five-year moratorium on enriching uranium, which the US turned down.

Araghchi said there has been progress in the talks, but blamed "constant changes" in US positions for the failure of the talks.

Tasnim news agency reported that the Iranian Foreign Minister had told his France counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, "Although progress was made in the negotiation process on many issues, the American side's excessive demands and constant changes in their requirements prevented reaching an agreement."

After the talks ended in a stalemate, Trump ordered a US naval blockade of ships connected to Iran in the strait on Monday.

However, some ships appeared to be going through the strait, so far avoiding a direct confrontation with Iran.

Trump is under pressure domestically because of the economic fallout of the Iran war seen in petrol stations and grocery stores, all the more so because a midterm election with control of Congress at stake is due in November.

Globally, the International Monetary Fund warned that a prolonged confrontation between the US and Iran that keeps the strait closed could lead to a recession.