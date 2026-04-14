MENAFN - Swissinfo) The entrepreneur behind the Micro scooter craze that took the world by storm is taking on the Swiss government over climate benefits that exclude his latest venture – the Microlino electric“bubble car”. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss bubble-car maker cries foul over incentives limited to large EVs This content was published on April 14, 2026 - 09:22 4 minutes Mercedes Ruehl in Zurich, Financial Times

Wim Ouboter is contesting Switzerland's carbon trading regulations, arguing they unfairly exclude his two-seat electric vehicle (EV) from a system that financially benefits larger global rivals such as Tesla.

Launched in 2022 by Ouboter's Micro Mobility Systems, the Microlino is an electric microcar inspired by the 1950s classic Italian Isetta and built in Turin, the historic heart of Italy's car industry.

External Content

Micro, which generates roughly CHF70 million ($87 million) in annual turnover, has ploughed profits from its scooter business into the bubble cars, several thousand of which have been sold across Europe.

At the heart of the dispute is a technical distinction. Only vehicles classified as“passenger cars” are included in Switzerland's emissions system, under which importers of petrol vehicles buy carbon credits from EV companies to meet fleet emissions targets.

The Microlino is denied that benefit because it falls into the“motorcycle” category, which is excluded from the regime.

“It feels like the rules were written for big manufacturers, not for innovation,” Obouter said, warning he could be forced to shift production to China if the rules did not change.

More More Swiss AI Swiss roads could see driverless vehicles within three years

This content was published on May 27, 2025 A recent Swiss law change has raised the possibility of automated vehicles operating in real-life conditions in around three years.

Read more: Swiss roads could see driverless vehicles within three