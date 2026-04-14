Odisha CM Majhi Pays Homage To B.R. Ambedkar, Announces Ambedkar Bhawan In Bhubaneswar

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 14 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Tuesday that B.R. Ambedkar is not merely a name, but an ideology that shows the path of equality.

The Chief Minister was speaking on the occasion of the state-level celebration of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna B.R. Ambedkar held at Jayadev Bhawan here.

While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Majhi also announced that one Ambedkar Bhawan will be constructed at Kharavel Nagar in Bhubaneswar, and the General Administration and Public Grievance department has been instructed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for it.

"Building a society based on equality and justice is the greatest tribute to Babasaheb. He fought throughout his life to bring equality in the society. The Indian Constitution ensures equal rights and justice for every citizen," he added.

The Chief Minister also noted that the development of Dalits, tribals, and backward classes has been made possible by the state government only due to the vision of Dr. Ambedkar.

He emphasised that without the upliftment of the most marginalised section, a 'Samruddha Odisha' cannot be achieved.

Highlighting the steps taken by the state government for the development of Dalits and other downtrodden people, the Chief Minister noted that since the formation of the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha, most central schemes have been effectively implemented to safeguard the rights of Dalits and other marginalised communities.

He added that for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, more than Rs 6,649 crore has been allocated in the 2026–27 budget.

Special focus is also being given to the development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Describing the new reservation system in engineering and medical fields recently announced by the state government as a historic step, the Chief Minister said that talent is not confined to any caste or religion, and with the right opportunities, everyone can progress.

He noted that Dr. Ambedkar was posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna in 1990, at a time when the then government was supported by the BJP.

He alleged that despite being the architect of the Constitution and a champion of national unity, Ambedkar had been deliberately neglected in the past.

However, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, efforts have been made to restore Ambedkar's legacy and honour.

Prime Minister Modi has developed five key sites associated with Ambedkar's life as "Panchteerth", Chief Minister Majhi said, adding that several schemes of the Narendra Modi government have helped realise Ambedkar's vision for India.