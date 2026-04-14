Notification Of Major Shareholding
As of April 13, 2026, Ferd AS directly or indirectly controls 0 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 0.0% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.
For further information, please contact:
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
+45 42 31 00 07
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Attachment
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13 Announcement - 14042026 - Major shareholder - Ferd
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