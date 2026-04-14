MD&M South Unveils Industry Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MD&M South strengthens innovation across various sectors with key association partnerships

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MD&M South, the premier event for medical device manufacturing and healthcare innovation, is proud to announce collaboration with an extensive network of association partners for the 2026 edition. These partnerships underscore MD&M South's commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth across the MedTech, BioTech, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (SCMEP)

A non-profit group that serves as a resource to South Carolina manufacturers, the group will have a presence on the expo floor in the Sustainability Zone. The space includes an immersive experience including an interactive gallery wall, case studies, and sustainability maturity model, a place where attendees can assess their company's sustainability progress.

Healthcare Businesswomen's Association

As a global leadership accelerator, talent pipeline, and business growth partner for the healthcare industry, the association will serve as a moderator for the MedTech Peer-to-Peer Networking session.









TAG Awards

Winners will be recognized with an award program during the event, providing an exclusive platform to showcase their breakthrough technologies. They will also be featured on the Innovation Wall located in the expo hall and host a podcast in their booth space.

Society of Women Engineers Charlotte Metrolina (SWE)

The not-for-profit educational and service organization made to empower women to succeed and advance in engineering will host Kai Busch, Director Data Engineering, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for a special panel entitled“ Breaking Barriers in Engineering.” Featuring a dynamic exchange of ideas, the panel will address actionable solutions such as promoting STEM education, mentorship programs, organizational policy reforms, and personal empowerment initiatives.

NC State University Industry Expansion Solutions

The extension and outreach team for the NC State University College of Engineering and administers the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NIST MEP) for North Carolina (NCMEP). During the event, the group will host a Students for Student & Younge Professionals P2P session, and an on-site podcast room.

" MD&M="" South="" is="" a="" pivotal="" space="" where="" attendees="" have="" unparallel="" access="" to="" partners="" who="" are="" at="" the="" forefront="" of="" the="" manufacturing="" sector,"="" says="" /> Steve Everly, Group Event Director, Manufacturing by Informa. "It is all about empowering the industry to stay ahead of the curve. The connections, knowledge, and solutions shared here are setting the stage for the future."