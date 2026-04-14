Middle East And North Africa (MENA) Medical Device Regulatory Requirements And Developments Course: Navigate Product Approvals And Capitalize On The Region's Growing Demand (May 18Th - May 19Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Middle East's medical device market is expanding, driven by technological adoption and evolving regulations. This creates opportunities for companies looking to navigate product approvals and capitalize on the region's growing demand.

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Regulations in the Middle East and North Africa (May 18th - May 19th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The programme will focus on the regulatory requirements and developments in individual countries and include interactive discussion sessions to allow you to exchange experiences with our expert faculty and other delegates.

The size of the medical device market in the Middle East has expanded over recent years and this trend is forecast to continue. The growth is due in part to innovations in technology as the majority of Middle Eastern countries are early adopters of technological advancement, which provides opportunities for medical device companies.

The regulatory environment in the region is also developing and this annual course will provide an essential overview of the key requirements for product approvals for medical devices in the Middle East and North Africa.

Who Should Attend:



Anyone involved in regulatory affairs for medical devices in the Middle East and North Africa

Anyone new to the region Anyone interested in an update of recent developments

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1



Economic overview

Saudi Arabia

GHC/prequalification GPP

Bahrain

Qatar

Oman

Yemen

Kuwait UAE

Day 2



Eygpt

Sudan

Algeria

Morocco

Tunisia

Israel

Palestine

Syria

Jordan

Lebanon

Iraq

Iran Medical device network

CPD Hours: 12

Speakers

Ilona Putz

Ilona Putz is the founder and General Manager of PULONA Emerging Markets based in the UAE since 2008. Her company is dedicated to creating and developing tailor-made business concepts including regulatory consultancy for international manufacturers in the healthcare sector across the Middle East.

Ilona has worked in the Pharmaceutical Industry since 1988 for companies like MSD, SmithKline Beecham, Karl Engelhard, HEXAL and Sandoz where she was the Regional Head, Middle East, for Sandoz International, Germany, responsible for all commercial and business development activities. She also consults for RegAff, Emergo and Dr. Regenold GmbH for the Middle East. Ilona spoke during the DIA Europe Meeting on "Clinical Trials in the Middle East" and at the Global Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs Summit 2021 and Ilona published articles in the Journal of Medical Device Regulations on the regulatory overview for Medical Devices in Egypt, Kuwait and the UAE.

Heba Hashem

Heba has been working with Regulatory Affairs in the Middle East for more than 25 years. She has a Pharmaceutical and Business background being a graduate of the Faculty of Pharmacy (Cairo University), RAC certified in addition to an MBA at Maastricht School of Business. For the past 20 years Heba held the position of Middle East & Africa Regulatory and Quality Head at different Pharmaceutical and Medical Device companies; Gambro, Bayer and Novo Nordisk.

Heba is now the Middle East and Africa Associate Director at PPD where she is providing regulatory consulting services and training to Health Care companies.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900