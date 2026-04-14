Berkadia Launches Proprietary Preferred Equity Offering Behind Its Own-Originated Freddie Mac Conventional Loans
This approval further underscores Berkadia's position as a trusted leader in housing finance and expands the firm's ability to deliver innovative, end-to-end capital solutions for multifamily sponsors nationwide.
“Berkadia's decades-long relationship with Freddie Mac has allowed us to consistently deliver customized, flexible financing solutions for our clients,” said SVP – Capital Markets Mike Cale.“With this new offering, sponsors can now turn to Berkadia for both the senior loan and preferred equity behind a Freddie loan, accessing the full capital stack through a single, integrated platform.”
Berkadia Proprietary Preferred Equity behind Freddie Mac Conventional loans is available immediately to all eligible borrowers.
- Preferred equity amounts generally range from $5 million and up with a fixed-rate structure.
- Proceeds may be used for acquisition or refinance.
- Eligible properties include standard multifamily housing, student housing, manufactured housing communities, and affordable housing,
- Borrowers must first qualify for a Freddie Mac Conventional senior loan.
- Early rate lock and index lock options may be available subject to Freddie Mac approval.
Berkadia remains committed to serving as a reliable, solutions-oriented partner to investors, developers, and owners, helping them navigate evolving market conditions and deliver new and rehabilitated rental housing nationwide.CONTACT: Page Lowry Berkadia 2153281685...
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