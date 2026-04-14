River Challenges Banks That Have Made Billions Ripping Off Americans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River announces the launch of banking services that put real money back into the hands of consumers through bitcoin. This is a major departure from the status quo, where deposits earn a small fraction of the interest that banks are keeping for themselves.

River gives clients the advantage of a high-yield account with the everyday functionality of a checking account in a single experience.

A system stacked against savers

Inflation has upended the financial stability of Americans. Prices are rising faster than wages, making it increasingly difficult to get ahead. Since 1971, when the dollar was taken off the gold standard, prices have increased nearly 10x, while wages have only grown by 40%. For millions, that gap has pushed the American Dream out of reach.

Traditional banks compound the problem. By offering no meaningful interest to the consumer, they leave clients without a reliable way to keep pace with inflation.

Caught between rising prices and zero yield, Americans are increasingly pushed toward risky behavior like speculation and gambling, instead of long-term investing. Financial apps exploit the quiet desperation of Americans by turning their platforms into casinos.

River was built as a direct response to these failures.

River is helping tens of thousands build lasting wealth by offering clients access to bitcoin, one of the world's best-performing assets. Now with the launch of banking services, River clients can put their savings and everyday cash to work toward that same goal.

Banking as it should be

Traditional banks charge you for checking and savings accounts. River enables you to manage your money from a single account that earns 3.3%1, paid in bitcoin on every dollar you hold.

With a River account:



Earn 3.3%1, paid in bitcoin, on every dollar they hold.

Invest in bitcoin as part of a long-term wealth strategy.

Receive your paycheck with direct deposit and auto-invest it in bitcoin with zero fees.

Pay bills using cash or bitcoin2.

Keep cash FDIC insured up to $250,0001. Reach a U.S.-based Client Services team via call or email.

There are no account fees at River. Fees apply only to specific activities, like buying or selling bitcoin, allowing banking services to remain free and more value to be passed on to clients.

The status quo in banking no longer serves everyday Americans. People need to demand more from their banks, or switch to an institution that's willing to give them a fair deal.

It's time to build an honest and robust financial system for all.

About River

Founded in 2019, River is a U.S.-based, Bitcoin-focused financial services company built to provide a more secure, transparent alternative to traditional finance. River offers a trusted platform for buying, selling, holding, and now banking with bitcoin.

River was founded with a mission to build the world's most trusted financial institution. By operating on a bitcoin-only model and prioritizing full-reserve custody, next-level security and regulatory compliance, River enables individuals and businesses to invest in bitcoin with confidence.

1River Financial Inc. (“River”) is not a bank. USD funds are deposited by Lead Bank, Member FDIC. Your USD is FDIC-insured up to $250,000, inclusive of any deposits that you already hold at Lead Bank in the same ownership capacity. FDIC insurance may protect against a failure by Lead Bank, but does not protect against River's failure, nor does it protect against theft or fraud. Bitcoin is not insured by the FDIC, and may lose value.

Interest may be earned on cash that has settled at Lead Bank. The current APY rate as of 12/31/2025 is 3.3%, and is subject to change. You may choose to receive interest payouts in Bitcoin or in USD. Lead is not affiliated with River's Bitcoin program, products, or offerings. Not available in all states. Fees may apply. Please review the Terms of Service for eligibility restrictions and additional details.

2Clients who are residents of HI, MN, and NJ are currently unable to use their River account to pay bills.

River

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