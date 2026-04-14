Bihar: Samrat Choudhary Elected NDA Legislative Party's Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 14 (IANS) A significant political development unfolded in Bihar as senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was elected leader of the Legislative Party and subsequently leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.​

The decision was formalised during a meeting in the Central Hall of the Bihar Assembly in Patna, where Samrat Choudhary's name was proposed and unanimously approved by the alliance members, marking a crucial transition in the state's political leadership.​

In a notable gesture, outgoing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself proposed Choudhary's name for the top post.​

Addressing the NDA Legislature Party meeting, Nitish Kumar said,“I thank you all. As you are aware, I met with the Governor a short while ago and submitted my resignation. A new government will be formed subsequently. It is now up to you all to oversee the work here. The new government will have my full support and guidance.”​

Highlighting the ongoing development in the state, Nitish Kumar expressed confidence in Bihar's future trajectory.​

He stated that significant progress is already underway and emphasised that the state is receiving strong support from the Centre.​

For this, he extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.​

He further asserted that Bihar is poised to accelerate its development journey and will soon emerge as one of the leading states in the country.​

“Bihar will also make a meaningful contribution to the nation's progress,” he remarked.​

Concluding his address, Nitish Kumar formally proposed Samrat Choudhary as the leader of the NDA Legislature Party, a motion that was accepted unanimously.​

He thanked all members present and extended his best wishes to the incoming government.​

Nitish Kumar garlanded Samrat Choudhary during the event and touched the feet of the outgoing Chief Minister to seek his blessings.​

This development signals the beginning of a new political chapter in Bihar, with the NDA leadership now tasked with carrying forward the state's development agenda.​