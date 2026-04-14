Sham Kaushal, 70, Proves 'Age Is Just A Number' With Workout Video

Age is just a number, and Sham Kaushal has just proved it with action and a lot of strength. At 70, the veteran action director and father of actor Vicky Kaushal is winning admiration online after sharing a glimpse of his fitness routine. Sham Kaushal took to Instagram Story to post a video from the gym, showing himself doing a bench press with weights. Dressed in workout gear and fully focused on his routine, Sham looked determined as he powered through the exercise. The video also proved that fitness is less about age and more about consistency. Along with the post, he kept the caption simple and humble. Referring to "God's grace" and his "small efforts" to keep going, he wrote, "God's grace small efforts to continue.....Rab Rakha.." Take a look

Sham Kaushal's Illustrious Career

Sham Kaushal has choreographed action sequences for several major Hindi films over the years. His work can be seen in acclaimed titles such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur,' 'Bajirao Mastani,' 'Padmaavat,' 'Raazi,' 'Dangal' and 'Sanju,' among many others.

Vicky Kaushal on the Professional Front

While Sham Kaushal is inspiring people in the gym, his son actor Vicky is busy on the professional front. The actor will next be seen in Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The upcoming film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in key roles. It marks Ranbir Kapoor's reunion with Bhansali after his debut film 'Saawariya,' while Vicky will be working with the filmmaker for the first time. Alia, meanwhile, has previously collaborated with Bhansali on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' (ANI)

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