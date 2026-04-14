Turkey School Shooting: Ex-Student Opens Fire, 16 Injured Including Students And Teachers Attacker Dies By Suicide

MENAFN - Live Mint) An ex-student opened fire inside a school in the Siverek district of Şanlıurfa Province on Tuesday, injuring multiple people before taking his own life in a confrontation with police.

Authorities said the attacker entered the school premises and“randomly opened fire in the corridor with a pump-action shotgun.”

Casualties reported

According to Turkey's Interior Ministry, a total of 16 people were injured in the attack:

-10 students

-4 teachers

-1 police officer

-1 cafeteria worker

All injured individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals, with officials confirming that emergency treatment was immediately provided.

Police response and evacuation

Special security forces were deployed to the school following reports of gunfire. Students and staff were quickly evacuated as panic spread across the campus.

Television footage showed ambulances stationed outside the school, while students were seen fleeing the premises as security forces secured the area.

Governor Hasan Şıldak confirmed that the attacker was cornered by police and“took his own life with the same weapon.”

Investigation underway

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the incident. Officials inspected the school premises and said evidence collection and witness statements are underway.

“We have evacuated the school and will carry out a thorough investigation into this tragic incident,” Governor Şıldak said, adding that even with preventive measures,“such isolated incidents can still occur.”

Gun violence in schools: Rare but alarming

Turkey has strict gun control laws requiring licensing, background checks, and severe penalties for illegal possession.

However, the attack has renewed concerns over school safety. In a similar incident in May 2024, a former student killed a high school principal in Istanbul, triggering nationwide debate and teacher protests demanding stronger protections for school staff and students.

(With AP inputs)