Anupam Kher Says, 'Confidence Is The Best Hairstyle' As He Recalls His Early Days In The Industry

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Anupam Kher is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. However, during his early days in the industry, he happened to be a little cautious about having less hair.

He even confessed that, at times, in order to hide his receding hairline, he took the help of a hat.

However, over time, he realized that confidence is the best hairstyle to have.

Kher shared a couple of pictures from his early days on his official Instagram handle and penned, "BALD IS BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL! There was a time when I had just come to Mumbai... with dreams in my eyes and less hair on my head. In those days, being bald and wanting to become an actor was not exactly a“fashion statement”. So I sometimes hid behind a HAT... more out of hesitation than style. Couple of years later, I realised something very important!! CONFIDENCE is the best hairstyle you can ever have! So am so glad I got rid of that hat... not just from my head, but from my mind. (sic)"

Kher revealed how what was his compulsion at one point has become a fashion statement now.

"Today, Bald is bold. Bald is beautiful. Bald is fashionable. And now... people actually try to copy the same look I once tried to hide! Life has its own sense of humour. Jai Ho!", he concluded the post.

Work-wise, Kher will be seen reprising his beloved character Kamal Kishore Khosla in the second installment of the 2006 film“Khosla Ka Ghosla!”.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the sequel will have some familiar names from the original drama, such as Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Tara Sharma, along with some fresh faces such as Ravi Kishan.

In addition to this, Kher has also collaborated with acclaimed director Sooraj Barjatya for another exciting project.

The cast, crew, and storyline of the drama have been kept under wraps for now.