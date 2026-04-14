Italy Pauses Defense Deal With Israel To Concentrate On More Immediate Problem

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday that her country is suspending the automatic renewal of its defense agreement with Israel, AzerNEWS reports.

"In view of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defense agreement with Israel," Meloni told reporters. "We must continue working to advance the peace negotiations, make every effort to stabilize the situation, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for us. Clearly, not just for fuel, but also for fertilizers, another key element for the sector we're discussing today," she added.

Italy's defense agreement with Israel, which involves the exchange of military equipment and technology research, was signed in 2003 and ratified two years later.

After that, it has been renewed every five years, with the latest renewal set to expire in 2031.